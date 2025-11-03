Equestrian events, including show jumping, are a big part of the Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show - the oldest agricultural show in the country.

Equestrian events, including show jumping, are a big part of the Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show - the oldest agricultural show in the country.

The country’s oldest agricultural show is on again this weekend in the Far North when the Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show will bring around 7000 people to the Waimate North Showgrounds.

The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show was first held in 1842, making it the oldest such event in the country. In its early days, the show rotated to different towns in the region but has been based at Waimate North for several decades now, in picturesque grounds, behind the Waimate North Mission House.

The show will be held at the showgrounds this Saturday, at 205 Showgrounds Rd, Waimate North, with gates opening from 8am - and the official opening from 10am - to 5pm.

The show features local producers, wineries and cafes, as well as the more traditional events such as equestrian, dairy, beef and sheep classes, calf club, pet lamb, indoor hall exhibits, competitions, demonstrations, live entertainment and more than 150 trade site exhibitors.