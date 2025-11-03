Advertisement
The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show returns on Saturday

Mike Dinsdale
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Equestrian events, including show jumping, are a big part of the Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show - the oldest agricultural show in the country.

The country’s oldest agricultural show is on again this weekend in the Far North when the Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show will bring around 7000 people to the Waimate North Showgrounds.

The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show was first held in 1842,

