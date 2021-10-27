Te Rarawa adds KPH Construction to commercial portfolio

Neil Attwood (left), June McCabe, Haami Piripi and Brian Attwood celebrate KPH Construction being added to Te Rarawa's commercial portfolio. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A Far North iwi has acquired one of Kaitaia's longest-standing construction companies, to help provide better housing and vocational and training pathways for the community.

Te Rarawa announced last week it had added KPH Construction to its commercial portfolio, which comes with more than 50 years of commercial and residential construction and development success.

Purchased by Te Rarawa asset holding company Te Waka Pupuri Pūtea, the acquisition forms part of its strategic commercial property and housing investment plan.

Te Waka Pupiri Pūtea chairwoman June McCabe said KPH was a very strong, reputable business with a good history and was excited about the future.

"We're most pleased to include KPH and their long-standing team to our portfolio," McCabe said.

"This is about enhancing our commercial operations so that we can fully leverage the capability that KPH brings.

"From a leadership point of view, it is also about mana motuhake [self-determination], setting our own agenda and making our own plans and not being led by government."

The addition of KPH expertise and capability enables Te Rarawa to achieve key milestones in its investment strategy.

The move will help expedite a new housing development and ensure essential repairs and maintenance of significant iwi-owned property assets, including those used by the community.

Te Rarawa expects the purchase to deliver results in construction industry development, education and employment through trade and apprenticeships.

"For KPH right now it's business as usual and we're grateful to the current management who have agreed to stay on for at least 14 months, while we get familiar with how KPH operates," McCabe said.

"There is already a significant amount of work in the pipeline plus future projects which will bring business and workforce growth."

The expanding Te Rarawa asset portfolio is valued at over $90 million and includes fisheries, forestry, agriculture, horticulture, housing and construction.

Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi said progress by its commercial arm had been exceptional and bringing KPH into the fold would greatly advance further progress.

"I see this as an opportunity to create an apprenticeship programme to support workforce growth and down the track we can look at affordable housing solutions," Piripi said.

"It's more than just about Te Rarawa though, we're a Te Hiku iwi and work collaboratively with other iwi here, so it's really about regional development and retaining the health and wealth of our community.

"From a Te Rarawa perspective, it's just the beginning of something that can grow into a greater iwi involvement and presence in the construction industry as we begin to reclaim our place in society as it were.

"The infrastructure of our Māori economy across the region and in a number of industries and infrastructure development is necessary to the ongoing survival of our Māori whānau."

KPH was established in Kaitaia in 1973 and specialises in commercial construction, repairs and high-end homes.

Some of its landmark infrastructure works include Kaitaia's Te Ahu Centre, Far North District Council Animal Shelter, Kaitaia College and the Claud Switzer Residential Care Home.

Managing director Brian Attwood has worked for KPH for around 40 years and said he was grateful for what had been achieved.

"I'm glad the company will continue as KPH knowing the iwi will take it forward when I retire in a year or so," Attwood said.

"It's a way for getting people in housing which is what their aim is as well as getting young people trained in the industry, so it's very positive.

"I'm really happy Te Rarawa have acquired the company and wish them all the best in a successful venture."