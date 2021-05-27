Sweet treats for a worthy cause

Dawn Prangley was selling sweet treats by the boxful minutes after laboratory staff opened their Pink Ribbon baking stall. Photo / Peter Jackson

The laboratory staff at Kaitaia Hospital tend to keep a fairly low public profile, but not on Tuesday morning.

They set themselves up in The Whare, adjacent to the hospital entrance, to sell their home baking in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation's Pink Ribbon appeal, and were swamped with customers the moment the doors opened.

All the lab staff had slaved over hot stoves, turning out scones, muffins, cupcakes, slices and more. Some of the local cafés and bakeries contributed too, while Shackletons Pharmacy and Essentially Flowers donated gift baskets for raffling.

"It is fantastic to see the community getting behind this great cause," Joanna Herring said.