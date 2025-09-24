The team from Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service 1 before the race.

After battling heavy surf, strong winds and nearly 90km of coastline, the Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service proved unstoppable, claiming the top two spots in this year’s 90 Mile Classic.

Since 1993, the 90 Mile Classic, held in the Far North, has tested the best in surf lifesaving and this year Sunset Beach once again showed why they are the team to beat, extending their winning tally to nine.

One of surf lifesaving’s most gruelling Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) endurance events, the Classic saw third place claimed by Surf Life Saving Baylys Beach.

With this victory, Sunset Beach have now notched up nine wins across the 30 races held since the event began in 1993.

Vicki Rehu-Walker, the president of Far North Surf Rescue, which organises the race, said hosting the event is a source of immense pride for the club.