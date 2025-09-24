Advertisement
Home / Northland Age

Surf lifesaving: Sunset Beach win 90 Mile Classic, extend winning record to nine titles

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

The team from Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service 1 before the race.

After battling heavy surf, strong winds and nearly 90km of coastline, the Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service proved unstoppable, claiming the top two spots in this year’s 90 Mile Classic.

Since 1993, the 90 Mile Classic, held in the Far North, has tested the best in surf lifesaving and this year

