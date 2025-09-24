The team from Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service 1 before the race.
After battling heavy surf, strong winds and nearly 90km of coastline, the Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service proved unstoppable, claiming the top two spots in this year’s 90 Mile Classic.
Since 1993, the 90 Mile Classic, held in the Far North, has tested the best in surf lifesaving and this yearSunset Beach once again showed why they are the team to beat, extending their winning tally to nine.
One of surf lifesaving’s most gruelling Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) endurance events, the Classic saw third place claimed by Surf Life Saving Baylys Beach.
With this victory, Sunset Beach have now notched up nine wins across the 30 races held since the event began in 1993.
Vicki Rehu-Walker, the president of Far North Surf Rescue, which organises the race, said hosting the event is a source of immense pride for the club.
“The 90 Mile Classic is unique and it’s an honour to welcome crews from across the country to our rohe. IRBs are at the heart of what lifeguards do: they’re critical rescue tools and this race really shows off the skill and teamwork needed to operate them in tough conditions.”
A field of 32 teams competed in the race, hailing from as far south as the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club in Christchurch and included all-female crews from Surf Lifesaving Kariaotahi, the Bethells Beach Surf LifeSaving Patrol and the Ōmaha Beach Surf Life Saving Club.
“I first competed in 2008 and any time I get the chance to line up again, I do. It’s brutal, it’s technical and it pushes you to your limits, but I absolutely love it. There’s no other race like it in lifesaving sport.”
“There were some amazing IRB skills on display, showcasing just how much talent there is within the surf lifesaving community.”
In 1.5-2m wave conditions, with a strong headwind coming from the southwest, the Sunset Beach crews managed to maintain their lead consistently throughout the 88km journey down the length of 90 Mile Beach, from Tiriparepa (Scott Point) in the north to Ahipara in the south.
Crews of three tackle the race in IRBs and are required to race through the impact zone, where waves break closest to shore.
Racing in the shallows allows the IRBs to reach speeds in excess of 50km/h, but it also brings constant hazards from sandbars and waves, with an ever-present risk of capsizing.