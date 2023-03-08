Artist Sylvie Currin, followed by Father Larry Rustia, who delivered karakia and blessings, and Pompallier school staff at the recent unveiling and blessing of a new mural. A welcome mihi was given by Bill Pomare. Photo / Supplied

A recently unveilied mural at a Kaitāia primary school has delighted students, whānau and the local community with its combination of diverse cultural symbols and motifs to tell a visual history.

The work at Pompallier Catholic School was part exploring the local curriculum and features stories from Maōri, Dalmatian, European and Irish influences.

It was created by about 40 students ranging in age from 7 to 13, and unveiled shortly after sunrise on Friday, February 24, as members of the St Joseph’s Catholic parish gathered to bless the depiction of their local history.

Principal Kathryn Carey said the project, three years in the making, aimed to instil students with pride about their origins, and that of their school, towards the end of having strength in themselves.

“When you’re confident about where you come from, you go off and do great things,” Carey said.

“As we age and people move through the community, the stories that make us can be lost.

“I wanted to preserve our story and help our children know where they come from so they can stand strong in their turangawaewae (a sense of identity and independence associated with having a particular home base) as they head into the future.”

Carey said she was amazed by the passion and dedication of people to share their stories, and the tremendous amount of research that informed the work.

She said students’ love of art had led to a strengthened focus on the discipline, and that the mural was the latest in “quite a few” student-driven art projects Pompallier had done over the years.

One of those works was coincidentally on display at Kaitāia Airport a decade ago, when Czech Republic artist Sylvie Currin first arrived in the Far North.

“I had no idea I’d be working on this 10 years later, and involved at the very same school. It was a privilege,” Currin said.

Her children, aged 11, 9 and 7, attend Pompallier, the two eldest of whom were involved in the “exciting” large-scale work.

The illustrator spent a term conducting extensive research into the school’s history and the cultures of Te Hiku.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to go deeper and learn more about the local languages and culture.”

“I especially wanted to become familiar with Maōri art, with all the traditional weaving and carving. That’s where I sourced many patterns, which provided flexible inspiration for the mural.”

Currin said students had then developed the final patterns and designs according to their own capabilities, and made them using accessible materials.

“I wanted to involve many kids. And we wanted to use symbols, patterns and stencils, which make it easier for the children to get involved and make their mark. Realistic drawing can be intimidating.”

Markers used for graffiti, paint and spray paint were chosen for modernity and excitement.

“The kids were really engaged and happy to work on it.”

“It was especially wonderful to see Maōri students feeling so excited about exploring patterns and creating their own versions.

“There was lots of room for personal inspiration from their own lives, their own iwi, even their own pounamu.”

Art has grown in focus at Pompallier School, where students have delighted in taking part and sharing their achievements with whānau. Photo / Supplied

The mural’s first part commemorates the journey of Bishop Pompallier — the first Catholic Bishop of Aotearoa New Zealand — from France to Totara Point where he celebrated the first mass.

The second part, of special significance to the school, features Catherine McAuley and the establishment of her Sisters of Mercy, who were the school’s first teachers in 1958.

The final part celebrates Aotearoa with Motuti — where Bishop Pompallier was reinterred in 2002 — shown symbolically in the koru patterns, and Kaitāia’s historic abundance of food represented by fish and water.

Overarching it all is the Mercy Cross, with the five main iwi of Te Hiku inside, and Mary holding baby Jesus.

As she prepares to mark 10 years as principal, Carey emphasised the essential role of families in the learning partnership.

“We get them in as much as possible to share their talents and knowledge — dance, music, storytelling, art, waka ama, rongoā.”

“It all enriches our students’ experiences, and comes together to build learning opportunities.”

She said students felt a “huge sense of pride” at what they had achieved.

“Watching them show their parents the bits they’d done has been amazing. It’s like an element of them staying with us forever.”







