The starving cats outside of Pat McPherson's Ahipara house which she says is causing her great distress. Photo / Pat McPherson

A problem with stray cats at a Far North District Council Housing for Elderly complex at Ahipara is getting 'out of control' according to a resident.

Pat McPherson, of Ahipara Village complex, is at her wit's end regarding the ongoing issue of stray cats breeding near her residence.

According to the support worker, the problem allegedly started during the first lockdown in March 2020 when a mother cat and her two kittens were dumped in the area.

Since then, the stray cat colony has grown to around 10-12 cats, with some living under the houses in the complex.

McPherson alleged she had attempted to contact authorities when the problem first started, but nothing was done.

"My sister-in-law originally enquired on my behalf with the Northland Regional Council about getting traps delivered," McPherson said.

"She also contacted what she believed was a stray cat shelter where someone advised they would get back to me about it, but I never heard anything."

McPherson explained she had managed to capture four or five kittens a few weeks before Christmas last year and another five this week, which she had delivered to Kaitaia SPCA.

She said the number of cats appearing was starting to impact her wellbeing and she was desperate to find a solution to the problem.

"We just need someone to come and get them because they're going to just keep reproducing," McPherson said.

"I feel like the responsibility is on me to fix this, but I'm just one person and can't catch them all on my own.

"I have started to feed them as I feel sorry for them even though I know that's probably not helping the situation.

"I just don't know what else I can do now, that's why I've spoken up."

According to the Northland Regional Council website, feral and stray cats originate from domesticated cats and are usually short-haired and slightly built, with large heads and sharp features. They are often in poor physical condition.

Feral cats have none of their needs provided by humans and their population size fluctuates largely independently of humans.

They do not need to live around centres of human habitation and their population is self-sustaining, requiring no input from the domestic cat population.

Stray cats are protected by the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and have either been lost or abandoned by humans, but may still have many of their needs indirectly supplied by humans and live around centres of human habitation.

Stray cats may rely on humans for food but are usually wary of humans and can be aggressive when cornered or captured.

NRC Kaitaia area manager Peter Wiessing said the issue of stray cats was a widespread problem across Northland, with the council receiving callouts for help to remove cats on a daily basis.

"Stray cats are a big problem in the region and the council has to assess each situation on a case by case basis in order to not accidentally remove a companion cat mistaken for a stray," Wiessing said.

"We have 50 live capture traps we loan out all the time and it's particularly difficult to trap cats in high-density areas like a town where companion cats are common.

"We always do our best to provide advice or assistance in way of laying traps, and while we were unaware of this case, we will ensure that our Kaitaia biosecurity officer gets out to Ahipara to help with the situation."

Far North District Council General Bylaws (Chapter 13, Keeping of Animals, Poultry and Bees 2007) require people to seek written approval from the council if they plan to keep more than five cats or kittens over the age of 3 months at any property zoned residential, commercial or industrial.

It is also unlawful under this bylaw to keep cats or kittens if the council deems these to be a nuisance, health risk or danger to other people or wildlife.

FNDC spokesman Richard Edmondson said abandoning cats or kittens was a crime under the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and people who saw others dumping animals should report them to the SPCA which enforces the Act.

"We would advise them to contact the council so our compliance team can investigate whether there has been a breach of the bylaw," Edmondson said.

"The council also enforces responsible pet ownership at its Housing for the Elderly flats by only permitting one cat per unit and cats must be spayed or neutered and tenants must provide proof of this.

"In this instance, it would appear the cats are living near the council's Housing for the Elderly flats at Ahipara.

"Staff who manage these flats are not aware of a cat problem but will investigate next time they visit the flats. If appropriate, staff will try to work with animal welfare groups to resolve the problem."

Bay of Islands-based Northland Cats in Balance spokesman Klaus Kurz said the situation regarding stray cats was a result of human irresponsibility, not the cats themselves.

"A big issue is the fact many well-kept cats can become stray any time they leave their property, especially when the new, so-called cat management bylaws will be passed, which may even include silly 'cat curfews' at night," Kurz said.

"Then really is any cat who makes it outside will be considered stray.

"A suggestion of how to manage this situation is a well-proven way by establishing the principle of education and TNRF - Trap, Neuter, Return and Feed.

"That way you can catch stray cats who don't have a home, bring them to a vet for the surgery and return them to the place where they will be fed by well-meaning and cat-loving people."

Kurz said he believed the same punishment (three years jail or $20,000) for those who kill kiwi or weka should be applied to those who hurt, abandon or kill cats.

"That would end this problem once and for all."

The Department of Conservation is responsible for the management of feral cats only on public conservation land.

A DoC spokesperson said controlling feral cats was a constant battle as pests could reinvade controlled areas over time.

"DoC spends millions every year on animal pest control in priority areas and feral cat control is a part of that," the spokesperson said.

"Feral cats are one of the top predators in New Zealand's ecosystem and have a major impact on native birds, bats, lizards, mice, wētā and other insects.

"With a high proportion of ground-nesting birds in sandhill country like Ahipara, birdlife is particularly susceptible."

The number of animals the centre can handle at one time varies and depends on whether these animals are adults or kittens/puppies, and the number in a litter.

SPCA Kaitaia Centre was currently above capacity with 74 animals in care - the majority cats and kittens.

An SPCA spokesperson said the problem with stray/feral cats was an ongoing issue across New Zealand, as was the problem of undesexed stray cats.

"A female kitten can start reproducing from just 4 months old and have hundreds of kittens in her lifetime," they said.

"Desexing is the most powerful tool we have to reduce the number of unwanted animals that are born without homes each year."

SPCA is currently running a Snip n Chip campaign in Kaitaia for cat owners to microchip and desex their pets for just $10.

Anyone in the area who needs this service is encouraged to snap up a voucher by visiting the SPCA website and searching 'Kaitaia Snip n Chip'.