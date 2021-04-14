Spectacular crash at Victoria Valley

The car where it came to rest, on its wheels in the Victoria River. Photo / Peter Jackson

Those who provide Kaitaia's emergency services are often surprised to see people walk away from accidents that might have been expected to result in serious injury, or worse. A single-car crash on SH1 at Victoria Valley, south of Kaitaia, on Tuesday might well have fitted into that category.

A car, travelling south, crashed into the steel barrier on the Mill Bridge, between Thompson and Takahue roads, at about 6.30am. It then left the road, carved a track through heavy vegetation down a steep bank, and finally came to a halt, on its wheels, fully submerged in the Victoria River.

A few minutes later a second vehicle, also travelling south, struck part of the crash barrier that had ended up on the road, Constable Mat Tailby saying low light might have been a factor for the second driver.

The second vehicle, which came to a halt on the road on the other side of the bridge, was not badly damaged but was leaking fluid, identified by a Kaitaia Fire Brigade member as something other than oil.

No one in either vehicle was injured, Tailby saying inquiries were continuing but alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in either crash.

He reminded motorists to be vigilant and pay attention to the road and other motorists at all times, however, adding that a momentary distraction could have serious consequences.