Spectacular crash at Victoria Valley

Those who provide Kaitaia's emergency services are often surprised to see people walk away from accidents that might have been expected to result in serious injury, or worse. A single-car crash on SH1 at Victoria Valley, south of Kaitaia, on Tuesday might well have fitted into that category.
A car, travelling south, crashed into the steel barrier on the Mill Bridge, between Thompson and Takahue roads, at about 6.30am. It then left the road, carved a track through heavy vegetation down a steep bank, and finally came to a halt, on its wheels, fully submerged in the Victoria River.
A few minutes later a second vehicle, also travelling south, struck part of the crash barrier that had ended up on the road, Constable Mat Tailby saying low light might have been a factor for the second driver.
The second vehicle, which came to a halt on the road on the other side of the bridge, was not badly damaged but was leaking fluid, identified by a Kaitaia Fire Brigade member as something other than oil.
No one in either vehicle was injured, Tailby saying inquiries were continuing but alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in either crash.
He reminded motorists to be vigilant and pay attention to the road and other motorists at all times, however, adding that a momentary distraction could have serious consequences.