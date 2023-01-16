Yesterday's opening of the first Far North Heritage Week began with a general conversation around what the Treaty of Waitangi meant to the various attendees, who were from all cultures. Photo / Mary Daun

The first Far North Heritage Week kicked off yesterday at Kaitāia’s Te Ahu Centre, offering more than a dozen free events with authors, artists, local iwi, genealogists, and other history experts.

Whina Te Whiu, curator of Te Ahu Museum, said the museum highlighted the unique local culture and history with a five-day programme of workshops, films, discussions, and presentations celebrating Far North Heritage.

“We are really excited to be celebrating our first heritage week in the region, as the museum holds a remarkable collection of treasures illuminating the stories and histories of the Far North,” Te Whiu said.

“There will be something for everyone.”

The celebration was intended to begin on Monday morning with an iwi panel sharing stories of the Whakaputanga (Declaration of Independence) and the Treaty, and their impact on the iwi of Te Hiku o Te Ika (the northern tip of Northland).

However, following the last-minute receipt of regrets, the team at Te Ahu got creative and delighted about two dozen people with a rare special viewing of collections.

Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt, chair of the Te Ahu Museum Trust, said the history of the Far North was discussed through bringing out collection items, including a korowai (traditional Māori woven cloak) worn at Waitangi by one of the signatories to the Treaty.

Gardening tools and weaponry were also brought out of their displays, prompting a group discussion facilitated by curator Te Whiu.

“It was a general conversation around what the Treaty meant to the various people who were sitting in the room, who were from all cultures,” Bauer-Hunt said.

Among the attendees was a family who had moved from Kansas to Kaitāia just two weeks ago.

“That was mind-blowing that this family deliberately came over as a way of learning all about their new home in the Far North,” she said.

“We also took the time to honour those who have actively contributed to the museum over the past 52 years, including previous chairs Vick Hensley, Phil Cross and Millie Srhoj - a stalwart of Mangōnui and Kaitāia who was involved in all aspects of the community for many, many years.”

Whetū Mārama - Bright Star will show at 10am on Wednesday morning at Te Ahu Cinema as part of the week, and include wine and cheese from local sponsors. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Tuesday events include a 9am screening of Whina - the 2022 biographical film about the life of Dame Whina Cooper - a 10.30am talk by Māori authors about the importance of having written histories told in different indigenous voices, and a workshop about conserving taonga (treasures).

The Nesting Your Best workshop, which will also run on Thursday morning, is an easy and practical 3-hour conservation session teaching how to rehouse and nest precious personal taonga, keepsakes or family heirlooms.

On Wednesday the film Whetū Mārama - Bright Star is playing. It is the story of Sir Hekenukumai Ngaiwi Puhipi, Hek Busby, the world-renowned waka builder and Master Navigator from Pukepoto

According to organisers of Far North Heritage Week, a highlight of the week will focus on genealogy, with a workshop designed for people who have tested their DNA and seek to better understand their results.

The Far North branch of the New Zealand Genealogists (NZSG) will set up a family history and DNA clinic, providing a help desk offering advice on how to read DNA results correctly and fully understand the test’s meaning. This will be offered on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

There will also be talks and presentations from historian and authour Kaye Dragicevich on World War I and the Dalmatian community.

The week will conclude with a look at the history of photography in the North, via a presentation of Kohukohu photographer Charlie Dawes, followed by award-winning portrait and documentary photographer Adrian Cook discussing his project recreating the 19th century wet plate collodion process.

Wet plate portrait sessions with Cook will be available for the public on Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22, and can feature individuals or families, at a cost of about $100.

Museum trust chair Bauer-Hunt emphasised the value of honouring the distinctive collective identity of Northland.

“It’s important we celebrate our heritage, and our unique identity as a region,” she said. “And in the future, we would like to see this annual event grow out into the district in every town in the Far North.

“Do take the opportunity to come along this week. It’s your museum.”

She said some workshops, all of which are sponsored by the Te Ahu Museum Trust, were filling up, and encouraged registrations.

Bookings can be made by emailing: kiaora@teahumuseum.nz.

To view a complete schedule of Far North Heritage Week, visit the museum at Te Ahu’s Facebook page.