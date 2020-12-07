Seeking young fruit and veg talent

Melissa van den Heuvel receiving the 2020 Young Grower trophy. Photo / supplied

Applications have opened across Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty for the 2021 BOP Young Grower competition.

The competition is designed to inspire and acknowledge the talents of young people employed in the fruit and vegetable sectors by showcasing the industry's 'hidden' talent, and to promote skilled future leaders' potential. As the Northland and the Waikato regions do not have their own competitions, they are invited to join the Bay of Plenty's.

The 2021 competition, to be staged February 18, is billed as a fun, challenging full-day event in which contestants will undertake a range of horticultural-related theory and practical activities, ending with a gala dinner featuring a speech contest and the presentation of awards.

The 2020 winner, Melissa van den Heuvel, said it was an important event that showcased "up and coming" members of the industry.

"It's a great promotion of what horticulture has to offer, and provides the opportunity for young people to share their passion, knowledge and skills," she said.

"It is also a great way for younger people to be empowered, and to promote the industry and opportunities within it, to others looking for future careers.

"I would 100 per cent recommend giving it a shot. You have nothing to lose and so much to gain by putting yourself out there and seeing what this industry has to offer."

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first three placegetters, the winner also receiving a media and presentation development course in Auckland, and all-expenses-paid trip to the Horticulture New Zealand conference at Mystery Creek as another to Wellington to compete in the national Young Grower of the Year competition.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, go to http://www.bopyounggrower.co.nz/