Graham Norton with the Mickey Mouse plant, which has been spreading across the Far North. Photo / Northland Regional Council
A plant with a deceptively cheerful name is causing serious concern in the Far North.
Biosecurity experts are urging residents to help track down the invasive Mickey Mouse plant, which is spreading through gardens in Kerikeri Ōpua and Mangōnui.
The Mickey Mouse plant (Ochna serrulata) is an issue because itcan form dense monocultures that prevent regeneration of native species, and it grows and reproduces prolifically in Northland’s mild climate.
Northland Regional Council’s biosecurity manager for pest plants, Joanna Barr, says the plant was originally introduced and shared as a garden plant in New Zealand.
It is currently primarily found in urban gardens and in unmanaged/disturbed areas, but it is spreading.
These fruiting bodies are what give the plant its name because they resemble the face of Mickey Mouse, with black berry-like fruits perched on a red base. These are surrounded by what look like red petals.
Barr says the council’s biosecurity team would like assistance from Far North residents in identifying possible locations of the plant, especially in the Kerikeri, Ōpua and Mangōnui areas.
“These observations will help us determine the distribution of the Mickey Mouse plant and help us in our battle to control this plant’s spread.”
Mickey Mouse plant is a shade-tolerant shrub that is usually 1-2m tall. It has elongated, oval leaves that are 13-50mm long and have finely toothed edges. It has pimply-textured bark.
“We will have a biosecurity officer come out and check the site and if Mickey Mouse plants are found, we will undertake control at no cost to the landowner.”
Mickey Mouse plant has a deep tap root that makes it almost impossible to remove manually, and it will often resprout if not controlled correctly.
“Please do not try and pull them out yourself or mulch them because this could spread the seeds.”
Barr says one good feature about the plant is that it does not have long-lived seed, which is a big advantage in eradicating it from a site.
Anyone who thinks they have seen a Mickey Mouse plant should contact the Northland Regional Council’s biosecurity team on (0800) 002 004.