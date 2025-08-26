“Its berries are inedible to humans but are very attractive to birds, which spread the plants a considerable distance.”

She says now is a good time for people to be on the lookout for it as it comes into flower in spring and then starts to set its unusual-looking fruit in November and December.

It has yellow, buttercup-like flowers that are followed by distinctive red and black fruiting bodies.

These fruiting bodies are what give the plant its name because they resemble the face of Mickey Mouse, with black berry-like fruits perched on a red base. These are surrounded by what look like red petals.

Barr says the council’s biosecurity team would like assistance from Far North residents in identifying possible locations of the plant, especially in the Kerikeri, Ōpua and Mangōnui areas.

“These observations will help us determine the distribution of the Mickey Mouse plant and help us in our battle to control this plant’s spread.”

Mickey Mouse plant is a shade-tolerant shrub that is usually 1-2m tall. It has elongated, oval leaves that are 13-50mm long and have finely toothed edges. It has pimply-textured bark.

The plant has yellow flowers and red and black fruit resembling Mickey Mouse. Photo / Northland Regional Council

“We will have a biosecurity officer come out and check the site and if Mickey Mouse plants are found, we will undertake control at no cost to the landowner.”

Mickey Mouse plant has a deep tap root that makes it almost impossible to remove manually, and it will often resprout if not controlled correctly.

“Please do not try and pull them out yourself or mulch them because this could spread the seeds.”

Barr says one good feature about the plant is that it does not have long-lived seed, which is a big advantage in eradicating it from a site.

Anyone who thinks they have seen a Mickey Mouse plant should contact the Northland Regional Council’s biosecurity team on (0800) 002 004.