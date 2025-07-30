Advertisement
Proposed Far North heritage rules spark backlash from Paihia homeowners

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

More than 100 Paihia residents attended a meeting to discuss concerns about heritage overlays that could affect 179 properties. Among them were (from left) Tammy Wooster, Roger Ackers, Ian Palmer, Don Mandeno and Alex McKinnel.

Paihia residents say they feel blindsided by a proposed rule that could restrict future developments on their properties.

At least 179 Paihia properties could be subject to a “heritage area” (HA) overlay under the Far North District Council’s (FNDC) Proposed District Plan.

Residents are concerned that the HA rules will

