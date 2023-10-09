Te Hiku Hauora kaimahi Tania Tahu promoting the Korikori A Kaumatua games, at the seniors expo in Kaitāia last week. The kaumatua games will be held at Te Ahu on October 26.
Hundreds of people turned up to the Age Concern Kaitāia and Taiho Trust Seniors Expo in Kaitāia last week.
The expo, to help celebrate International Day of Older People, was held at Te Ahu from 10am to 2pm last Wednesday, and organisers were pleased with the turnout, with plenty of exhibitors and attendees.
The event had stalls and information on a variety of topics, including health and disability, safety, budgeting, home support, fitness and leisure and support services. Entry was by koha.