Northland Age Photos: Student businesses shine at YES Trade Fair 15 Aug, 2021 08:21 PM 5 minutes to read
If there was prize for best outfits it would have gone to Tauraroa Area School’s Thicc Fellas milkshake makers (from left, Corin Parsons, 16, Finn Innes, 17, and Jordan Williams, 16). Photo / Peter de Graaf
A girls' surf school, an automatic letterbox light, natural mosquito repellent, cream puffs and tyre swings were the big winners at last Saturday's Young Enterprise Scheme Trade Fair in Kerikeri. Held at the Old Packhouse Market and sponsored by lines company Top Energy, the annual trade fair is a chance for Northland's young entrepreneurs to test their ideas and sales skills on the public. Companies were judged on stall presentation, money handling and especially students' willingness to engage with customers and talk up their products. Fifty student businesses took part this year.
RESULTS Best presentation 1 Sky's Surf School (Sky Gundry, Kerikeri High School). 2 InSight (Jacob Fewtrell, Kerikeri High School). 3 JNK Mozzy Repellent (Joyce-Anne Kapa, Koby Kelleher and Nadia Watene, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe). Customer choice
2 Cream Team (Rain Lambert, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe) 3 Tyred Up (Jake Tubbs, Jessica Hone and Jayden Boughey, Kaitaia College) Rain Lambert, 15, of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, did a roaring trade in chocolate-coated cream puffs made to a family recipe. Photo / Peter de Graaf The Cream Team's Rain Lambert, 15, of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, with another happy customer. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kaylis Rapatini, 17, of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, runs a business selling hīnaki or eel traps. Photo / Peter de Graaf If there was prize for best outfits it would have gone to Tauraroa Area School's Thicc Fellas milkshake makers (from left, Corin Parsons, 16, Finn Innes, 17, and Jordan Williams, 16). Alyssa Stewart, 18, of Hiwa-i-Te-Rangi Teen Parent Unit in Kaikohe, makes post-natal packs with a range of treats, pamper products, self-care products and practical items such as maternity pads and a breast pump. Photo / Peter de Graaf Juddy Brown, 21, of Hiwa-i-Te-Rangi Teen Parent Unit, makes netball power packs. Photo / Peter de Graaf Petra Kameta, 17, of Kaikohe’s Hiwa-i-Te-Rangi Teen Parent Unit, produces korowai hoodie for pēpē (babies). Photo / Peter de Graaf Kerikeri High School student Holly Thackwray, 17, of Mahinepua, has created a a free diet and fitness app. Photo / Peter de Graaf Pipi Johnson-Phillips, 16, of Kerikeri, has published a book promoting New Zealand Sign Language and the marine environment. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kaitaia College company Marihi Taonga (from left, Ati Ioane, 17, Te Kao, and Krystelle Davis, 17, Kaitaia) make taonga from pounamu offcuts and copper and silver wire. Photo / Peter de Graaf MC Toast Te Kani interviews Whangārei 16-year-olds Mitchell Furlong, left, and Kennedy Gates of Pompallier College mānuka honey business Just Honey. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kamo High School 17-year-olds Mya Kereopa and Kahn Tangihaere-Brom publish bilingual books for neurodiverse children with autism and intellectual disabilities. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kerikeri High student Sky Gundry, of Sky's Surf School, took out first place in the Young Enterprise Scheme Trade Fair. Photo / Peter de Graaf Sky's Surf School founder Sky Gundry, 17, of Kerikeri, has a laugh with MC Toast Te Kani. Photo / Peter de Graaf InSight founder Jacob Fewtrell, 17, of Kerikeri High School, won the customer choice award for his automated letterbox light invention. Photo / Peter de Graaf Bream Bay College business Near Dreamz Clothing rings up another sale. Photo / Peter de Graaf Bream Bay College business Near Dreamz Clothing (from left, Zona Wassell, 16, Satori Smith, 14, Caitlin Agustin, 14, and Chassedy Agustin, 16) sell tie-dyed T-shirts. Photo / Peter de Graaf Whangārei Girls High School students Melanie He, 18, and Sreyleak Lim, 20, produce hand-made soap bars. Photo / Peter de Graaf Students of Te Kāpehu Whetū in Whangārei (from left, Arwyn Henare, 16, Kudzai Chiondere, 17, and Arii Martin-Murray, 16) have created a business making rongoā Māori lollies. Photo / Peter de Graaf William Southall, 18, and Anny Catto-Smith, 19, of Tauraroa Area School business Precious Memories Gift Boxes. Photo / Peter de Graaf Tauraroa Area School company Pure Lures (from left, Joel Marshall, 17, Ellie Murray, 16, and Natasha Aitchison-Burgess, 16) is developing biodegradable fishing lures. Photo / Peter de Graaf Sky Gundry, 17, of Sky's Surf School, accepts the top prize from Top Energy's Belinda Peddie. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kaitaia College's Tyred Up (Jake Tubbs, 18, Jessica Hone, 17, and Jayden Boughey, 17) turns used tyres into children's swings. Photo / Peter de Graaf