Northland Age Photos: Student businesses shine at YES Trade Fair 15 Aug, 2021 08:21 PM 5 minutes to read If there was prize for best outfits it would have gone to Tauraroa Area School’s Thicc Fellas milkshake makers (from left, Corin Parsons, 16, Finn Innes, 17, and Jordan Williams, 16). Photo / Peter de Graaf

If there was prize for best outfits it would have gone to Tauraroa Area School’s Thicc Fellas milkshake makers (from left, Corin Parsons, 16, Finn Innes, 17, and Jordan Williams, 16). Photo / Peter de Graaf