The Margaret Silva Memorial Cup for Classroom Exhibit was contested by Blair Maving, Ella Olsen-Roberts, Ella Fitzgerald, Kama Kerr-Bell, Kaia Jakicevich, Layne Wilde-Hailstone, Lacey Dangen and Tui Kerr-Bell and was won this year by Ella Fitzgerald.

Outside Peria School was also full on with pet judges Naomi McQueen and Sarah Harwwod having the hard job of awarding the animals with certificates, sashes and trophies. Judging ranged from pets of all descriptions from horses, chooks, goldfish, budgies, guinea pigs, lambs and a calf being the centre of attraction.

The school, as always, was grateful to the Peria A & P Association for its continued support.

Mack Garton and calf Po at Peria School’s recent Pet Day, where they took out the Champion Calf Cup

The results from the day were:

Horses: Cullum Lilly winning Best Groomed Horse on Archie, Best Combination Horse & Rider and Cowgirl/Cowboy mini challenge.

Calf: Mack Garton with Po won the Peria School Champion Calf Cup which was first presented back in 1948 for rearing and leading.

Lamb: Miles Ruppert won the Champion Lamb award for Leading and Appearance with Garth the lamb.

Dogs Junior classes Yr 1-4: Most Obedient dog, Tiana-Jane Anderson with Dodge 1, Pounamu Kerkhof-Lengsal with Ellie 2, Zayne Ruppert with Leah 3. Best Groomed: Tangaroa Fletcher with Xena 1, Carla Cox with Rico 2, Ella Fitzgerad with Takou 3. Best Trick/Fancy Dress, Pounamu Kerkhof-Lengsal with Ellie 1. Overall Champion Pounamu with Ellie.

Dogs Senior Classes Yr 5-8: Obstacle course, Waipuarangi White with Miss 1, Charlotte Christiansen-Baker with Zuma 2, Imogen Ranata with Kahu 3.

Grooming, Danielle Maria with Gigi 1, Lacey Dangen with Coal 2, Alayna Anderson with Peanut 3.

Best Trick, Imogen Renata with Kahu 1, Charlotte Christiansen-Baker with Zuma 2, Waipuarangi White with Miss 3.

Overall Champion winner Waipuarangi White with Miss.

General Pets: Alexander Price with Bluey and Mocha the Budgies, Emelia Olsen-Roberts with Speedy the goldfish, Manu, Kama & Maja Kerr-Bell with skinks, Aksel Hendy with Popcorn the guinea pig, Ben Christiansen-Baker with Joey the duck, Saskia Hibbard-Kelly with Piney the pinecone, Alaska Hibbard-Kelly with Roxanne her pet rock, Tui Kerr-Bell with guinea pigs Olaf and Jakob, Charas Nicholson with Lizzy Lizard, Dallas McQueen with Caramel Fluffy Butt the chicken and Kiia Gault with Brownie the chicken.