Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Peria School’s Pet Day shows off Far North students’ animal care

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

Cullum Lilly won the Best Groomed Horse award with horse Archie at the Peria School Pet Day

Cullum Lilly won the Best Groomed Horse award with horse Archie at the Peria School Pet Day

In Peria, caring for animals is more than a hobby, it’s a way of life passed down through generations.

The love was on full display at Peria School’s recent Pet Day, where students proudly paraded their beloved animals.

From ponies with polished manes to lambs in ribbons and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save