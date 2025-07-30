Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Own a legendary banana box for a good cause

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
2 mins to read

Hospice Mid-North has had significant patient growth in recent years.

Hospice Mid-North has had significant patient growth in recent years.

It has carried everything from Grandma’s doilies to pre-loved jeans and old books, now the Hospice Mid-Northland’s most hard-working cardboard banana box is stepping into the spotlight.

While it may not be glamorous, it is legendary, and it could be all yours.

Hospice Mid-Northland is giving one lucky bidder

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save