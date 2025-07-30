“These boxes are unsung heroes of Hospice,” said Gareth Russell, Hospice Mid-Northland business development co-ordinator. “We’ve got hundreds of them, and they’re in constant use – moving and storing thousands of donations every month. We always say they’re the hardest-working equipment item in the whole operation – so we thought, let’s auction one off.”

While the auction may be light-hearted, the cause is serious. All proceeds from the sale go directly toward supporting Hospice Mid-Northland’s free palliative care services across the region.

“This is a bit of fun with a serious heart. We’re hoping to create a buzz, get people smiling, and raise awareness for the incredible work our volunteers do behind the scenes.”

Earlier this year hospices in Northland sounded the alarm about their future as the current funding model has them in a tight spot.

Hospice managers across the region said should the funding model not change, they have to drastically cut services or shut down entirely within the next two to five years.

The auction is already live on Trade Me with the headline: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Hardest Working Box in Hospice”.

The winning bidder will receive the signed banana box and a certificate of authenticity – and perhaps even a few bonus surprises tucked inside.

Russell said the auction has fast become one of the most talked-about fundraisers in the sorting centre and hopes the energy will pass on to the wider community.

“The first auction gained interest but unfortunately didn’t result in a successful sale. We’ve now relisted it for two weeks, and we’re hoping it’ll find a forever home – or at least someone’s man cave or display shelf.”

If you are interested in being the proud owner of the hardworking box search for the auction on Trade Me. https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/bedroom-furniture/wardrobes/storage-solutions/listing/5444786317