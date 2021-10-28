Oruiati school and Hokianga kura take out Education awards

Oruaiti School ākonga (students) working on their beehive. Photo / Supplied

Two Far North schools have taken out two prestigious awards at this year's Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards.

The annual Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards celebrate the great work happening in schools, kura, early learning services and kōhanga reo across Aotearoa to support tamariki and rangatahi to succeed.

Hokianga's Te Kura Taumata O Panguru won the Excellence in Engaging Award and Oruaiti School took out the 2021 Focus Prize: Excellence in Environmental and Sustainability Education.

Te Kura Taumata O Panguru kura was given the award for its collaboration with regional and national agencies to support learning in te taiao- the environment that contains and surrounds us.

They partnered with iwi organisations and science providers on regeneration projects in their local forest and awa (river).

Kaumātua and kuia have combined mātauranga and te reo Māori, with stories from the region which has helped to empower the tamariki (children) to hone their skills in language, business and sustainability.

Education Excellence Awards judges said the kura's engagement with different organisations had led to extensive and transformative change for Te Kura Taumata O Panguru.

"Everything was underpinned by te ao Māori and mātauranga Māori and there was a significant focus on science and te warawara (forest) - with students being involved in conversations with the Department of Conservation."

Focus Prize winner Oruaiti School embarked on a five-year journey building on a localised curriculum that honours their past, present and future.

Ākonga (students) are fully engaged in learning experiences that include habitat restoration in local wetlands and plantings to support water quality, honey production and the circular food economy.

Their solar-powered outdoor learning space also engages ākonga, who are empowered to develop critical thinking.

Great improvements in writing achievement, a growing student population, and an Enviro-Schools GreenGold award also spoke to Oruaiti School's success.

The judges said Oruaiti School was completely student-centred and ensured students followed their interests, leaving the children happy and engaged as a result.

"Outdoor learning spaces were used to encourage hands-on experiences, with students leading plantings at the local wetlands," they said.

"Students embraced the idea of tuakana-teina through screen printing shared at the school's market day."

Ministry of Education's Deputy Secretary for Education Workforce, Anna Welanyk, said the winners had demonstrated innovative practices and great teamwork to support their students to fully engage in their learning and succeed.

"I congratulate all of the winners and we look forward to sharing their stories to inspire others to follow in their footsteps."

The category winners will receive a $20,000 financial prize and PLD opportunities.

Covid-19 meant this year's winners were announced via online video, which can be see viewed on the PMEEA YouTube channel.

