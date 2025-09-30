Advertisement
On the Up: Far North teen archer Corban Thorpe breaks records and wins gold medals

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

Far North teen Corban Thorpe is ranked among Australasia’s top youth in archery.

From bow hunting alongside his dad to breaking a New Zealand record and standing against the country’s best, a young Far North archer has come a long way in just a few years.

What started as a fun day out at an archery have-a-go session has turned into an international

