default Built across April–May, the project created 70 jobs and three permanent roles.
Partnerships with mana whenua and the local community were at the heart of the new Pukenui Solar Farm, which officially opened with a pōwhiri and celebration at Pukenui School.
The project, led by Aquila Clean Energy and Far North Solar Farm is expected to generate enough electricity for up to4000 homes.
It covers 17ha on Lamb Rd and features around 35,000 solar panels with a generation capacity of 20.8 megawatts.
The site is on land previously used for grazing. It was specifically chosen because it is flat and is right next to the Pukenui substation where the power will feed into the Top Energy distribution network.
Construction began in April 2024 and was completed in May this year, creating up to 70 jobs during the build and three permanent roles for the ongoing operation of the site.
The switch-on celebration was held at Pukenui School last week, where kaumatua Rupene Mare QSM, kaumatua Joe Conrad ONZM and Trent Kaaka led a pōwhiri. A native tree was later planted at the solar farm to mark the milestone.
The event was held to celebrate this significant milestone and recognise everyone who helped bring Pukenui solar farm to life – from iwi and local contractor crews to those who financed and advised the project and everyone else that played a part.
Aquila chief operation officer Maree Myerscough said the solar farm represented the partnership, respect for the whenua and a shared commitment to a more sustainable future.
“None of this would have been possible without the support and guidance of mana whenua, the wider community and our many partners and advisors. Combining local expertise with our international experience, we are looking forward to delivering more clean, secure and reliable energy for New Zealand, one project at a time.”
Aquila managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Dennis Freedman said what gives projects like this their strength is community and the shared commitment to do something useful, respectful and lasting.
“Because of this project, new skills were learnt and jobs created for those in an area not known for high employment rates.”
He said they look forward to continuing to support the country’s goal of doubling its renewables capacity by 2050.
Northland is set to become a solar farm hotspot with other farms planned for Ruawai, Maungtūroto and Ruakākā.