default Built across April–May, the project created 70 jobs and three permanent roles.

Partnerships with mana whenua and the local community were at the heart of the new Pukenui Solar Farm, which officially opened with a pōwhiri and celebration at Pukenui School.

The project, led by Aquila Clean Energy and Far North Solar Farm is expected to generate enough electricity for up to 4000 homes.

It covers 17ha on Lamb Rd and features around 35,000 solar panels with a generation capacity of 20.8 megawatts.

The site is on land previously used for grazing. It was specifically chosen because it is flat and is right next to the Pukenui substation where the power will feed into the Top Energy distribution network.

Construction began in April 2024 and was completed in May this year, creating up to 70 jobs during the build and three permanent roles for the ongoing operation of the site.