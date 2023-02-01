Northland paddlers take out range of medals at national waka ama comp

Some of the Ngā Horo Hoe Canoe Club paddlers at the 2023 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals last month. Photo / Supplied

Some of the Ngā Horo Hoe Canoe Club paddlers at the 2023 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals last month. Photo / Supplied

A Te Tai Tokerau waka ama club has done the region proud, taking out a number of gold, silver and bronze medals and placing third overall in a national waka ama tournament.

Pawarenga’s Ngā Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe Club claimed six gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the 33rd Annual Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, held on January 15-21 at Lake Karāpiro, just outside Cambridge.

The competition returned after a two-year break due to Covid-19 and included 25 national champion teams, four national 250m dash champions and 16 teams taking part in the Waka Ama NZ Corporate Challenge.

The club, originally from Pawarenga (but which also trains at Kaitāia’s Lake Ngātu) sent 57 rangatahi (young people) aged between 5 and 18 to compete at the nationals, alongside a group of adults across multiple grades.

Club secretary Katene Ericksen said to their members, waka ama was more than just a sport, it was also an opportunity to connect and strengthen relationships.

“We are proud of our kids and adults who have spent months training for this event, committing to multiple trainings on the land, sea and lake,” Ericksen said.

Elite Reti celebrates his gold in the J16 Men- W1 500.

“Nga Hoe Horo Canoe Club uses waka ama as a vehicle for change inspiring rangatahi to love the sport, train hard, increase their hauora [health], develop whakawhānaungatanga [family connection] and also have a lot of fun while they do it.

“Our club whakatauki [phrase] written by Canon Wi Huata is, ‘Let us build a canoe of the spirit and sail it with courage high into the ocean waters. May it slice through the waves of injustice, hate, pride and apathy that all the world will say - yes, this is how a canoe can be sailed’.”

Ericksen said she wished to acknowledge all of the rangatahi, for some of whom this year was their first time competing in the nationals.

“Special mention to all our teams who paddled, made semifinals, finals and to those who won medals.”

Waka Ama NZ chief executive Lara Collins said the group enjoyed sharing this year’s event and atmosphere with their corporate whānau, and it was a great way to showcase the event’s uniqueness and whānau vibe.

“We would also like to thank all of the paddlers and whānau that make this event possible,” Collins said.

A grand gathering of Ngā Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe Club members.

“The amazing kaimahi [volunteers] who worked day and night to ensure the event ran smoothly and sponsors and partners who supported the event, as well as the local Cambridge and Karāpiro community for supporting our waka ama whānau.”

The Waka Ama Sprint Nationals 2023 were officially closed with a karakia from the hau kāinga (people of that area) Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā.

The TTPCA medal was a joint effort from Nga Hoe Horo team Tupuarangi and the Tai Kotuku club.

Upcoming events on the Waka Ama NZ summer calendar include the Takapuna Beach Cup (Takapuna, February 17-19), Waka Ama Secondary School National Championships (Tikitapu, March 27-31) and the Long Distance Waka Ama Nationals (Whitianga, April 21-23).

To check out all the results, visit: https://liveresults.co.nz/competition/447

Club medal results:

Gold:

Elite Reti, J16 Men- W1 500

Waitangi Piripi, J16 Women- W1 500

Team Tiare, J16 Women- W6 1000

Team Tiare, J16 Women- W12 500

Team Tiare, J16 Women- W6 500

HOT Premier Men- W6 1500

Silver:

Romaine Reti, J19 Men- W1 500

Waitangi Piripi, J19 Women Dash- W1 250

Chev Reti, Master Women- W1 500

Kahurangi, Master Women- W6 500

Bronze:

Taupeke Surfers, J16 Men- W6 1000

Kahurangi, Master Women- W12 500

Kahurangi, Master Women- W6 1000

Tupu King, Premier Men- W1 500











