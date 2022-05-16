Northland Inc has partnered with Air New Zealand to provide an online inspiration tool to

encourage visitors to the Taitokerau Northland region, hosted on the Air New Zealand

website.

The Northland Trip Starter tool inspires travellers to consider a trip to Taitokerau Northland and also helps them plan their trip.

Visitors to the site can collect, explore and share their favourite Northland activities and experiences to build a dream holiday.

The tool supports Taitokerau Northland's tourism operators in marketing their products,

and is particularly timely following the extended regional isolation Northland

experienced last year, said Northland Inc general manager destination Tania Burt.

"After what has been a difficult time for our visitor industry, we're pleased to collaborate

with Air New Zealand once again, this time to deliver a tool that provides value to

consumers planning a trip to Taitokerau Northland, while supporting our operators to

showcase their offering," Burt said.

"As New Zealand reopens its borders, we look forward to adding Trip Starter to our toolkit to take Taitokerau Northland to the world and entice visitors back into the region."

With over 50 Qualmark-accredited activities and restaurants to explore, Northland Trip

Starter allows travellers to browse a wide range of activities and attractions based on their

interests, including food and wine, arts and culture, and outdoors and wildlife.

With links to the tool through the Bay of Islands and Whangārei destination pages on the Air New Zealand website, each listed activity includes information on the experience and

distance from the closest airport.

Air New Zealand regional affairs manager Jason Dawson said the airline was excited to partner with Northland Inc to help their customers get the most out of their Northland

experience.

"Northland has a lot to offer visitors and with Trip Starter, travellers can select

their favourite activities, save the curated list of trip picks and share a link or PDF to their

social channels to inspire their friends and family."

The Northland Air New Zealand Trip Starter tool is now live on the Air New Zealand website, accessible via the Whangarei and Bay of Islands destination pages and directly through: www.tripstarter.airnewzealand.co.nz/northland