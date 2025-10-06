The station averages 350 calls a year, making it one of the busiest in Northland, and Hutchinson said at times they are not able to respond.
“We had an accident last week and were not able to get a fire truck out the door, because we just don’t have the people. We had to get another station on the call, there were two people trapped, and it resulted in a delay of about 40 minutes.”
He said they try to get volunteers and urged the community to get involved in the brigade.
Fire and Emergency NZ said volunteers are the backbone of the fire service and called on the community to step in and help change the situation.
“If we cannot safely respond to an emergency, a brigade further away will have to respond on our behalf. A slower response time means your home, business, and even your life, are at a greater risk in an emergency.”
At least four people are needed on a truck to respond to a callout – a driver, an officer and two firefighters.
“We currently struggle to safely fully crew a fire truck and this is increasingly difficult during the day. If our volunteer numbers get any smaller, we risk losing our local brigade.”