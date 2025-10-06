Advertisement
Northland fire chiefs warn volunteer shortage putting response times at risk

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Fire and Emergency NZ urges locals to become volunteer firefighters amid staffing crisis. Photo / NZME

When two people were trapped in a car crash near Kaikohe last week, it took around 40 minutes for a fire engine to arrive. The local brigade was not able to respond, because of a lack of volunteers.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said Northland was facing a

