Northland councils advance plan for new regional water organisation

Northland councils are moving ahead with their regionwide water services plan.

Northland’s three district councils are making progress in the establishment of a new council-controlled water organisation.

The organisation will be responsible for delivering drinking water and wastewater services.

A joint plan for how the organisation will deliver the services was approved by the Department of Internal Affairs last week.

