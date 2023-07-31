Far North dancers in Christchurch at a regional competition in July were Alyx Cutler, Ashlyn Burt, Olivia Burt, Maya Turnbull, Aria Reed, Kyah Reed, Paige Logan, Ruby Pirini, Lily Wells, Piper Chapman, Xanthe Douglas, Maliya Renata, Hannah Jackson, Ruby Williams, Ella Currin, Manaia Paaka, Regina Paaka, Jade Phillips, Miya Zaw-Kooss and Aaliya Peita. Photo / Supplied

Far North dancers in Christchurch at a regional competition in July were Alyx Cutler, Ashlyn Burt, Olivia Burt, Maya Turnbull, Aria Reed, Kyah Reed, Paige Logan, Ruby Pirini, Lily Wells, Piper Chapman, Xanthe Douglas, Maliya Renata, Hannah Jackson, Ruby Williams, Ella Currin, Manaia Paaka, Regina Paaka, Jade Phillips, Miya Zaw-Kooss and Aaliya Peita. Photo / Supplied

A group of young Far North dancers have returned from a competition in Christchurch with thrilling plans ahead: they’ll take to the international stage in Australia this summer.

Several of the dancers and their teacher have described the opportunity as the result of incredible commitment that has instilled lifelong benefits to character and offers many exciting career possibilities.

Kaitāia College — which eight of the senior elite dancers attend — recently celebrated their success, noting they had “achieved amazing individual results with their solo and duo performances”, including first place for group dances in several sections.

The broader group of 20 dancers train together at Evolve Dance Kaitāia.

Their teacher Sheynae Rogers — who also owns the studio — said it was the first time the elite team had travelled to the South Island to compete and expressed great pride at their achievements.

“All the team have worked very hard.”

Their impressive results have been a long time in the making.

Rogers said last year the senior team had achieved a nomination to the New Zealand nationals, Pacanz, in Palmerston North.

“Since then, they’ve continued to grow and strengthen enough for us to try out and qualify for the Evolution National Competition in Gold Coast Australia in January.”

According to a representative from Queensland-based competition host Evolution Dance Company, the Christchurch regional competition is one of only two in New Zealand with the second upcoming in Auckland at month’s end.

They said staff who attended the regional event in Christchurch had a “wonderful time, in a friendly and supportive environment”.

They described the competition as being all about inclusivity, and giving young dancers access to a national stage.

Other competitors to reach Gold Coast would have attended one of the other 16 regional events hosted throughout Australia this year.

Rogers said her students had grown tremendously thanks to the benefits of a mentorship from Auckland’s Northland School of Performing Arts, and would continue to practise hard to perfect their dances before heading to nationals at Gold Coast.

Kaitāia College students Olivia Burt, Alyx Cutler, Paige Logan, Ruby Pirini, Aria Reed, Kyah Reed, Maya Turnbull, Lily Wells and Ahipara School's Ashlyn Burt comprise the senior elite team, which will travel to the Gold Coast in January. Photo / Supplied

Twelve-year-old senior team member Ashlyn Burt, who attends Ahipara School, described dance as a “lot of hard work and responsibility”.

“It’s definitely a fulltime commitment. I dance four hours and 15 minutes a week in the hall and on top of that I do around two hours of practice at home on the days I’m not at dance.”

Burt said one of her top motivators at competitions was watching others perform.

“It inspires me to be a better dancer.”

Her 13-year-old sister, Olivia Burt, placed first in the jazz section for her age group — in addition to group wins. She described the resulting qualification for the Gold Coast as “really exciting” and a valued opportunity to cheer each other on.

“Although dance requires a lot of sacrifices, it’s always so worth it when you step out onto the stage.

“It feels scary but great at the same time.”

Fourteen-year-old Alyx Cutler has spent 11 years dancing and echoed the Burts’ experience of having to make sacrifices for growth and success.

“Dance — especially competition dance — takes a lot of time, practice and dedication.”

“Sometimes it means sacrificing things with friends and family, but you don’t improve if you don’t put the effort in.”

Cutler features in a total of 12 dances including group, solos and duet numbers, and said practising at home in her own time was key to not feeling stressed.

“And most of us do strength and conditioning classes each week with our dance teacher.”

She described the recent competition at Christchurch as one of the best she’s ever attended, and said the group would take the same routines to the Gold Coast in January.

“Between now and then, it’s about practising and polishing them to make sure they’re sharp and the best they can be.”

“I think good competition is healthy. It pushes you to be your best and leave it all on the stage.”

Teacher Rogers said dance offered students the ability to grow many life skills including “motivation, dedication and teamwork”.

“Dancing fosters artistic expression and creativity, which students become more confident in expressing with age and time.

“And it can open the door to new passion and career paths, like becoming a professional dancer, a choreographer or dance teacher, travelling the world as a dancer on a cruise ship, or owning a dance studio through which to share their love of dance.”

Rogers described her students’ comradeship as heart-warming and parents’ support as outstanding.

“I’m so glad they get to do this in the Far North. Competing in Australia is going to be an amazing experience for 17 young girls from the Kaitāia and Doubtless Bay area.”

In addition to training and rehearsals, the group will spend the next four months fundraising via a quiz night on October 7 and an end-of-year show at Te Ahu Centre on November 25 that last year sold out within a week.

Show tickets go on sale in November at Marston Moor Kaitāia, and anyone wishing to support the group by attending the quiz night can contact evolve.dance.kta@gmail.com to book a table of eight.