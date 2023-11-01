Aussie 11-piece brass band Hot Potato will play at Kanikani Katoa in Kerikeri on November 11.

Hot Potatoes coming

The Turner Centre is buzzing to welcome back the Hot Potato Band for Kanikani Katoa on November 11 from 5pm. One of Australia’s favourite festival acts, The Hot Potato Band are an 11-piece brass and percussion ensemble, a modern-day dance machine, full of energy. The band originally came to perform a sold concert at the Turner Centre in February which had to be postponed and was broadcast live instead during Cyclone Gabriel. The idea for Kanikani Katoa came from community engagement sessions held by the Turner Centre with mana whenua, community groups, artists and arts educators. Tickets - a pay what you can model (from $5) with the aim to be accessible for all - are from the Turner Centre or www.turnercentre.co.nz.

Armistice Day commemoration

The Far North (Kaitāia) RSA Inc will hold its Armistice Day Commemoration Service on Saturday, November 11 - Armistice Day - at the Kaitāia Cenotaph commencing from 11am. Medals must be worn for the service. it will be followed by refreshments at the RSA. After four terrible years, fighting in World War I finally ended with the signing of an armistice between Germany and the Allies on November 11, 1918. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns fell silent and November 11 became Armistice Day.

150 years of education

Oromāhoe School, in the Bay of Islands, is celebrating 150 years of education in the area this Friday and Saturday. The school, on State Highway 10, is holding its 150-Year Oromāhoe School Celebrations, with the festivities starting at 11am on Friday. On Friday, there will be collection of registration packs and the School Open Morning from 11am-12.30pm, with a light lunch to follow. On Saturday, the collection of registration packs starts at 10am with a pōwhiri, followed by student performances, a picnic lunch, photos from throughout the decades and a tree planting at 1.30pm. All past and present students, staff and whānau of Oromāhoe School are welcome to the Sesquicentennial Celebration as the school celebrates 150 years of education in Oromāhoe. To register or for further queries contact the school office on (09) 4077834 or office@oromahoe.school.nz.

Rips for ranchers

Surfing for farmers has returned for summer, with sessions at Ahipara on December 12 starting at 5pm. Bring togs and a towel, and the rest is supplied. The initiative aims to give farmers a healthy break from the daily pressures of farm life, with an emphasis on mental health.

Kapa haka fest planning

Tonight, Ōkaihau College will be holding an information evening to let the community know about the upcoming Tai Tōkerau Festival that will be hosted by the college in April 2024. It is a large event to manage and community involvement is key to its success. If you would like to hear more about the festival and areas that you may be interested in assisting with, please come along to a meeting at the Ōkaihau College marae, Whakarongorua, tonight from 5.30pm. Any enquiries please contact Mabel Davis at Ōkaihau College on 09 401903.