The Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd is set to get new speed cameras to reduce crashes. Photo / NZME

In a bid to cut down speeding and reduce serious crashes on one of Northland’s high-risk rural roads, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will be installing new average-speed safety cameras on the Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd from Monday.

Between 2018 and 2023, two people were killed and another 13 seriously injured in crashes on the stretch of road.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) hopes the addition of the four cameras will significantly reduce the number of people travelling over the speed limit and lessen the likelihood of a serious or fatal crash.

“The types of crashes that happen and are likely to happen on this stretch of road, the volume of traffic, and driver behaviour all tell us that there is a serious risk of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes on Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd,” NZTA Auckland and Northland director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said.

“We also know that risk can be significantly reduced if more people drive to the speed limit. By installing safety cameras here, we can encourage just that.”