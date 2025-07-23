The Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd is set to get new speed cameras to reduce crashes. Photo / NZME
In a bid to cut down speeding and reduce serious crashes on one of Northland’s high-risk rural roads, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will be installing new average-speed safety cameras on the Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd from Monday.
Between 2018 and 2023, two people were killed and another 13 seriously injured incrashes on the stretch of road.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) hopes the addition of the four cameras will significantly reduce the number of people travelling over the speed limit and lessen the likelihood of a serious or fatal crash.
“The types of crashes that happen and are likely to happen on this stretch of road, the volume of traffic, and driver behaviour all tell us that there is a serious risk of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes on Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd,” NZTA Auckland and Northland director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said.
“We also know that risk can be significantly reduced if more people drive to the speed limit. By installing safety cameras here, we can encourage just that.”
Last year, NZTA ran a speed survey on the stretch of road that showed around 75% of drivers were speeding. The average speed across the full length of road was 89km/h across both 80km/h and 60km/h areas.
There will be four cameras in total. The outer cameras will be installed near Sandhills Rd in Ahipara at one end and the 80km/h speed limit sign will be installed at the Kaitāia end.
The two cameras in the middle will be installed near the speed limit signs at approximately 655 Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd, and the other near 854 Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd.
When installed, the four cameras will work together, measuring the average speed drivers travel between them. Drivers will only be ticketed if their average travel speed between any two cameras is over the limit – they aren’t “pinged” by a single camera or at a single point where they are over the speed limit.
“We know that average-speed safety cameras are more effective at reducing deaths and serious injuries than the traditional speed cameras we’ve had in New Zealand. Safety cameras will reduce speeding, ensuring that if crashes do happen, the people involved are far more likely to walk away unharmed,” Mutton said.
Initial construction works will include installing underground power supplies, completing foundation works and installing metal barriers that will protect maintenance workers and any vehicle that leaves the road in a crash.
Before the cameras begin operating, “Average speed camera area” signs will be installed, giving drivers a reminder to check their speed and slow down if needed.
NZTA is expecting to begin operating its first average-speed safety cameras at Matakana Rd, Warkworth later this year and will progressively bring other average-speed safety cameras online in the following months.