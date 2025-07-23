Advertisement
New speed cameras on Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd to curb crashes

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

The Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd is set to get new speed cameras to reduce crashes. Photo / NZME

In a bid to cut down speeding and reduce serious crashes on one of Northland’s high-risk rural roads, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will be installing new average-speed safety cameras on the Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd from Monday.

Between 2018 and 2023, two people were killed and another 13 seriously injured in

