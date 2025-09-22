He said cutting the ribbon was a proud and happy moment for him and said he hoped the students would remember this day and be able to share that they were a part of it.

Matua Hone Klaracich, who was part of the building of the old school building over 50 years ago, cut the ribbon to officially open the new building. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Primary school teacher team leader Caroline Stone-Dunn said the building represented opportunity, growth and the future of their students.

“It will be a place where children’s curiosity is nurtured, where friendships are built, and where learning can flourish in an environment designed to inspire. We have big dreams for the ahunga to come through these doors and high expectations.”

She said after years in planning and discussion, she often wondered if it would actually be built.

“It seemed like such a long way in the future. I am very proud to say that I am still here and I am excited to be able to work in this space.”

She thanked all those involved in the project and the support of the community, parents and students.

“It’s your place to dream, to explore and to achieve. May it be filled with laughter, learning and pride.”

Principal Rosina Wikaira said it was a significant milestone for the school that marked a new chapter in the school’s journey.

“It has been a long time coming, way before my time as tumuaki here.”

Principal Rosina Wikaira said the opening was a significant milestone for the school. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

Back in 2020 was when the first vision of the project began, it was delayed because of Covid, but she said they were happy to finally be able to see its completion.

“To see it now and having it opened officially brings a feeling of aroha and manaakitanga … Its not just about the physical building but the wairua that is taught within it.”

Hira Gage, director of education for Te Tai Tokerau, said she was glad to be celebrating the opening and hoped the space would be a space that will nurture learning and growth.

“These spaces represent an opportunity of growth and a shared commitment for the future of our tamariki who are sitting here right now and those to come.”

“Many, many years of planning, of plotting, of fighting, not just with you, Shane, but with some others as well, of the challenges of the disruption, Covid comes along and we had to start again and I recall those moments and I recall the time when I first came in here and I brought a whole group of people with me from Wellington to show them that open only needs to be funded and so.”