Opononi Area School celebrated the opening of new primary school building. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya
Ōpononi Area School marked a proud milestone with the opening of its brand-new school building.
The new primary school building was welcomed with joy by staff, students, whānau and the wider community.
Matua Hone Klaracich, who was part of the building of the old school building more than 50 yearsago, had the honour of cutting the ribbon, alongside the school’s youngest student.
“The [old] buildings you use came from all corners of our district and today you are consolidating into new classrooms. It’s a huge step for our community … it has taken me 52 years from that time to stand here with you today and I feel so proud.
“Education is one part of your journey and as a community we have the responsibility to build something strong enough that will convince you to stay here and stay a part of this place.”
He said cutting the ribbon was a proud and happy moment for him and said he hoped the students would remember this day and be able to share that they were a part of it.
Primary school teacher team leader Caroline Stone-Dunn said the building represented opportunity, growth and the future of their students.
“It will be a place where children’s curiosity is nurtured, where friendships are built, and where learning can flourish in an environment designed to inspire. We have big dreams for the ahunga to come through these doors and high expectations.”
“Many, many years of planning, of plotting, of fighting, not just with you, Shane, but with some others as well, of the challenges of the disruption, Covid comes along and we had to start again and I recall those moments and I recall the time when I first came in here and I brought a whole group of people with me from Wellington to show them that open only needs to be funded and so.”