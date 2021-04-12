National calls for banking inquiry

MP Andrew Bayly says the end of cheques is distressing for many people. Photo / file

National MP Andrew Bayly has recommended to Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee that it instigate an inquiry to assess whether government agencies and banks are providing sufficient services that enable "vulnerable people" to continue managing their financial affairs independently.

"The loss of the ability to use cheque facilities and to be able to visit bank branches is causing distress to many New Zealanders, and organisations including the Dyslexia Foundation, Federated Farmers, Blind Low Vision NZ and Grey Power agree," he said.

"The general trend towards online banking provides convenient ways for most New Zealanders to manage their finances, but we're concerned that vulnerable people have been left behind. This includes those who are elderly and not digitally-enabled, those with impairments, such as sight or conditions such as dyslexia, those who cannot afford electronic devices, and those with poor internet connectivity.

"The government should be working towards more accessible and inclusive systems, and removing cheque payments as an option creates unnecessary barriers."

The closing of bank branches in rural and small communities further impacted vulnerable people, as well as disadvantaging those in rural communities who no longer had the option of face-to-face banking. That issue had been highlighted by South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen, who asked the government to intervene over the issue of branch closures.

Bayly, who was supported by a number of advocacy organisations in calling on banks and government agencies to ensure that vulnerable people who could not manage their finances online continued to have adequate access to services that met their needs, launched a petition in February last year, urging government agencies such as IRD and ACC to accept cheques for payments.