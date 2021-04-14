Mother's Day prize up for grabs

Harraways and Plunket are calling on families to go the distance for Mother's Day. Photo / supplied

Harraways and Whānau Āwhina Plunket are continuing their collaboration to stage another Plunket Mother's Day celebration over the weekend of May 8-9, this time including a fun run and the ultimate Mother's Day treat - breakfast in bed.

The Mother's Day Fun Run is billed as a chance for families to put on their running (or walking) shoes and get their endorphins pumping together. Last year's run was a virtual one, thanks to Covid-19, but this time it will be the real thing, with families all over the country expected to participate. They can choose their distance - 2km, 5km or 10km - spread across four weeks.

The run works as a fundraiser for Whānau Āwhina Plunket, each participant donating via a registration fee of $25 per family, and in return receiving a breakfast in bed pack including Harraways oats, an oat pancake recipe and skin care products from Living Nature. Everyone who registers will also be in with a chance to enter the Ultimate Breakfast in Bed competition, by taking a photo of their mum, or themselves, on their run and posting it on their own Facebook or Instagram page with the hashtag #plunketmothersday2021

Alternatively, they can build the ultimate oat pancake platter for their mum, using the recipe provided, or their own version, and post a photo of it to their own Facebook or Instagram page with the hashtag #harrawayspancakeplatter2021

The winning mum will receive a prize pack including a Harraways hamper with everything needed to create the ultimate BreakFEAST in Bed, a brand new bed with all the trimmings, including nightwear, and skin care products.