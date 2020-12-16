Mangonui carollers at their very best

Doubtless Bay's Pohutuleles at their carolling best on the waterfront at Mangonui. Photo / Jane Hillier

Few do Christmas carolling better than the talented folk at Doubtless Bay who gather on the waterfront at Mangonui at this time every year and deliver a burst of festive spirit, and they did not disappoint on Saturday.

It's a large group, made up of local musicians and vocalists, this year featuring the local ukulele group, the Pohutuleles, who continued playing and singing after the carols, Mark Crosbie chipping in with a fine solo from time to time.

"It's a fun thing to do together, and kind of sets a festive feeling in our busy little village," Jane Hillier said.

" Anyone can roll up and join in, and Tissa and Cherie, the owners of the Little Kitchen, and their staff always make us so welcome. Nothing is too much trouble, and afterwards we like to mill about for refreshments, then lunch, and maybe drop into another song or 10 up on the verandah, as the mood takes us."

This year's song sheet featured 21 carols, including the ageless Silent Night, in German, Māori and English, Jingle Bell Rock, Away in a Manger, John Lennon's Happy Christmas and the newer Mary did you Know?, including a beautiful solo from Sue Breckon.

"Bahlee Ellis was our youngest player," jane added.

"It's always so good to have younger players join us. She did an awesome job, sitting beside dad Tups and even turning pages in our big book of lyrics and chords.

"Then Mark Crosby and the Pohutuleles treated us all to Be Happy and Kiss Me Honey Honey and a few more. By then we were ready for great coffee and fresh berry muffins. And we are invited back next year. Yay!"