BOI Vintage Railway's flagship steam engine, Gabriel, is back after 18 months of restoration.

A free, family-friendly event will welcome the return of a much-loved steam engine to Kawakawa this Auckland Anniversary weekend.

People from around Northland are invited to the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway on January 28-29 to check out the long-awaited restoration of Gabriel the Steam Engine as part of its Market at the Station event.

With over 15 stallholders selling food, taonga (treasures) and crafts on display, the market is open throughout the weekend and will celebrate local talent and whānau favourites.

Gabriel was built 1927 and is the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway’s flagship steam engine.

The train has been off the tracks since February 2016 after it was removed due to requiring a new boiler.

Restoration has been underway for the past 18 months, with the new boiler manufactured by Kawerau Engineering and restoration led by steam engineer and railway stalwart Michael Bradshaw, with help from volunteers from Whangarei, Kawakawa, and Kerikeri.

“The new boiler is a great thing, and all in all has gone very well,” Bradshaw said.

“We’ve hit a few snags with trying to fit a new boiler into an old engine, but we’re very happy to get to this point.

“The boiler under steam this coming weekend will allow us to test injectors, air pumps, and all the old fittings, we know everyone is eagerly awaiting her return.”

During the weekend, Gabriel will be under steam with demonstrations in the Kawakawa Station yard.

She will be back on track for regular passenger service soon, with the Anniversary Weekend an opportunity for railway enthusiasts and visitors to enjoy the market, check out the steam buzz, talk to the engineering team, and jump on a train over the famous Long Bridge, with scheduled services at 10am, noon and 2pm.

Bay of Islands Vintage Railway said cyclists were also welcome to enjoy the market festivities, with the train now travelling return to Te Akeake (halfway point to Opua) and providing a connection coast to coast for the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail this summer season.

Further rail recovery, restoration work on engines, carriages, and steamboat The Minerva are set to continue this year, alongside works by Far North District Council on the cycle trail reinstatement alongside the rail corridor from Kawakawa to Opua.

The heritage restoration was made possible by funders that included the Provincial Growth Fund, Lotteries and generous patrons.