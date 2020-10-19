Laughter, silliness and songs

Some younger members of the audience might have been a little overwhelmed, or just sleepy. Photo / Peter Jackson

For some, Anika Moa's school holiday performance at Te Ahu, in Kaitaia, was probably their first experience of a live gig, and while some of the very young ones looked a little non-plussed, most, young and old, were very well entertained.

The performance was part of the Hullabaloo Children's Arts Festival, which toured Northland throughout the school holidays, and will wind up after Labour Weekend.

The job of warming up the audience went to Jack Rabbit, who sang a couple of songs of his own after pointing out the emergency exits and where to find the toilets, and a reminder of the importance of washing hands in the Covid world of 2020.

Moa, meanwhile,said she had chosen songs that reflected her experiences as a child.

"Let it all hang out. There are no rules," she said as she picked up her guitar.

The show was billed as a fun-packed programme of silliness and laughter for kids and the young-at-heart, dancing compulsory, giggling unavoidable, which, judging by the Te Ahu audience reaction, was right on the money.