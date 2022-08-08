FNDC is encouraging local government election candidates to get their nominations in asap before Friday's midday deadline. Photo/File

Potential candidates in October's local body elections are being urged to complete their nominations ahead of Friday's midday deadline, with several positions uncontested as of midday yesterday.

Council manager for district administration, Caroline Wilson, said she was concerned there may be a surge in nominations as the deadline approached.

She, therefore, asked potential candidates to lodge nomination forms as soon as possible and not leave it to the last minute.

"Each nomination form must be completed in full and accurately," Wilson said.

"To avoid disappointment, I urge all candidates to allow time in case we require extra information to complete the process."

Wilson explained it could take a day or more for candidates to provide missing details.

Nominations, however, must be completed in full and lodged by the midday deadline, with no exceptions.

As of midday yesterday, Far North District Council confirmed it had received a total of 29 nominations but was yet to receive candidates for six community board positions.

Other elected roles also had fewer candidates than positions available.

In terms of mayoral candidates, FNDC advised it had received six nominations so far:

· John Vujcich

· Kelly Stratford

· Ann Court

· Moko Tepania

· Jaqi Brown

· Joshua Riley.

All six councillor positions in the general wards had more candidates than available places.

However, the new Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward had so far attracted just two candidates for four positions.

Any candidate standing for local body elections must be a New Zealand citizen and be on the Parliamentary Electoral Roll.

They must also be nominated by two people already enrolled on the Parliamentary Electoral Roll in the area the candidate was standing.

To find out who is standing for what election and where visit the latest list of confirmed nominations on the council candidate information page.

The website also has information for potential candidates about elected roles on the council, who is eligible to stand for election, and nomination forms.