Last year's 5 Minutes of Fame overall winner was Pereri King from Ahuriri (Napier). Photo/Supplied.

Are you Aotearoa New Zealand's next big singing star?

If you think you have what it takes to take your singing career to the next level, then Whaakata Māori's 5 Minutes of Fame TV Show wants to hear from you.

The TV network is once again on the hunt for new singing talent to compete in its hugely popular entertainment show, with entries closing on July 15.

Three Northland acts made it through to last year's semi-finals: Letitia Butler from Motukaraka, the Pedro Sisters from Kaikohe and Kapowairua Waitai, from Kaitaia.

The 2022 competition is changing things this season, so rather than a single grand winner, four winners will be crowned from each of the following categories:

Youth - Under 16 (at time of entry)

16+ Male

16+ Female

60+ (male and female)



Hopefuls are encouraged to upload an audition directly to maoritelevision.com/shows/5-minutes-fame/.

Video clips must feature the artist singing part of their favourite waiata (song) and can be no longer than five minutes in duration.

Face-to-face auditions will begin later in the month.

