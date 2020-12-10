Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northland Age

Landcare group claims Russell spraying 'random, indiscriminate'

4 minutes to read

Aucks Rd resident Tom Pasco with sprayed kauri and tanekaha. Photo / supplied

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A Far North conservation group is urging the council to allow qualified locals to oversee any future roadside weed control after what they say was ''random and indiscriminate'' spraying on the Russell Peninsula.

David McKenzie,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.