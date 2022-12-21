Kiwis are being urged to remain vigilant regarding Covid-19 this summer, with the third wave now upon us. Photo / Bevan Conley

As Covid-19 case numbers rise ahead of the holiday season, people across the motu [country] are being urged to take sensible precautions to protect themselves, their friends and whānau.

According to David Welch of the University of Auckland’s Centre for Computational Evolution and School of Computer Science, we are currently in the midst of the third wave, and infections are at their highest level since June.

“With almost 6000 cases per day being reported, between two or three out of every hundred people in the country are currently infected,” Welch said.

“We can expect roughly these levels of infection to persist through to Christmas.

“So at any sizeable gathering of people, there is a high chance that someone will be infected and may infect others.”

He said the chances of transmission could be minimised by choosing where to socialise wisely, wearing a quality mask while in crowded spaces (like buses or planes), and testing before events - particularly if vulnerable guests may attend.

“Covid-19 is primarily spread through the air. Hold events outside, or in very well-ventilated venues,” Welch said.

“And if you are inside, don’t be shy to open up windows and doors, and turn on fans.”

”It’s also worth remembering that reinfections are common now, with about half of all infections thought to be reinfections.”

Michael Baker, professor of public health at the University of Otago, emphasised that everyone was vulnerable.

“One of the biggest barriers to action is exceptionalism, where we somehow imagine that that pandemic will not affect us,” Baker said.

“The science tells us that all of us are vulnerable to Covid-19, with a risk of reinfection in as little as a few weeks after each infection.

“It’s also important to recognise that it can have serious consequences for people of any age, particularly from long Covid-19.

“Human connection is vital for our health, wellbeing, and enjoyment of life, so it is important we socialise with family, friends, and workmates.

“At the same time, relatively small adjustments in how we do these things can ensure we enjoy the holiday period in relative safety.”

In addition to the increased social activity and large events characteristic of summer, Dr Pete Watson, interim national medical director at Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, pointed out that many health care workers would also be taking well-deserved leave.

“We need to continue our good health behaviours to ensure we can not only protect ourselves and each other, but help reduce pressure on health providers, urgent care clinics and hospital emergency departments,” Watson said.

“One key thing people can do before they go away is to save the free-calling numbers for Healthline, 0800 358 5453, or the disability health helpline, 0800 11 12 13, into their phone.

“The people who answer the call are trained to provide general and Covid-related health advice.”

He said self-testing with a rapid antigen test (RAT) was still a very effective way of finding out if you had Covid-19 and was easy to do, with free RATs available from a range of locations, including collection sites, some marae and some pharmacies.

Watson said anyone who tested positive while away from home and felt well enough to drive home could do so, but only if they could travel via a private or work vehicle with just their immediate family or household members.

“If that isn’t possible for whatever reason, you need to be able to isolate where you are or find somewhere else to isolate,” Watson said.

“If you don’t have any RATs, consider collecting some now or ordering them in advance of any Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel you have planned so you’re well prepared.”

Watson advised people who contracted Covid-19 on holiday to consider antiviral medication, which was free for those who were sick, household contacts or eligible for other reasons.

“Antiviral medicines can help you if you’re at risk of becoming very sick with Covid-19,” Watson said.

“They reduce the amount of virus in your body, so you don’t get as sick and you’re less likely to go to hospital.”

He said many pharmacies provided antivirals without a prescription, or one’s usual healthcare provider could write a prescription for a pharmacy to fill, and that Covid-19 antiviral medicines were free for eligible people.

He issued a reminder that current face mask mandates for visitors in healthcare settings were still in place, and said free face masks could be collected when collecting RATs, and could also be ordered at: requestrats.covid19.health.nz.

To learn more about eligibility for antiviral medication, and other topics, visit: COVID19.health.nz.