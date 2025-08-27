Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Kerikeri student wins top prize at Far North Science Fair

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Year 10 student Sophia Ibbotson won the top award for her solar project.

Year 10 student Sophia Ibbotson won the top award for her solar project.

The Far North Science Fair has wrapped up its biggest year yet, with record entries from 11 schools and homeschool students. Among the standout projects was that of Year 10 Kerikeri High student Sophia Ibbotson, who claimed the top award.

The regional science fair has been inspiring the students of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save