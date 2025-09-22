“I feel that music gives me an avenue to express myself in ways that I otherwise would not be able to without it. At the same time, I am not only performing, but also representing my culture, my family and where I come from.”

With the support of the scholarship, Silich will begin a Bachelor of Popular Music at Victoria University of Wellington next year.

“I feel that at Victoria University, I will be able to surround myself with like-minded people and express myself in my own ways. I see huge value in being able to learn from world-class tutors while also bringing my own cultural background into the space. As a young Māori and Pasifika student, I know I bring a unique perspective, sound, and voice – and I’m proud of that.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Ollie Wright, son of Chloe Wright, said: “My mother Chloe was committed to making positive changes in the lives of young New Zealanders and I believe this scholarship does exactly that.

“I want to thank the team at Rockquest Promotions for facilitating the award. I want to thank all the artists here tonight who applied for the opportunity, and I would also like to thank everyone in the audience whose ongoing support helps to keep all of these young creatives and performers doing what they love.”

Silich was one of seven national finalists in the Solo-duo category of Smokefreerockquest, as part of a sold-out showcase.

Now in its 37th year, Smokefreerockquest continues to be a cornerstone of Aotearoa’s music development pipeline, with past alumni including internationally acclaimed artists such as BROODS, Marlon Williams, Fazerdaze, Aldous Harding, Troy Kingi, Drax Project, Six60, Brooke Fraser, Kimbra and Bic Runga.

This year more than 3300 young people across over 1000 acts took part in the programme, cementing its place as the largest and longest-running youth music event in New Zealand.