Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Kaitāia teacher Celine Conaglen turns RNZAF officer, honouring Nana’s influence

Northland Age
3 mins to read

Kaitāia's Celine Conaglen trained as a primary school teacher, but her focus now switches to educating aviators after completing initial officer training with the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Kaitāia's Celine Conaglen trained as a primary school teacher, but her focus now switches to educating aviators after completing initial officer training with the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

At just 25, Celine Conaglen has already lived two lives.

One as a primary school teacher and the other as a newly graduated Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) officer.

Flying Officer Conaglen, a former primary school teacher from Kaitāia, has graduated from officer training with the RNZAF

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age