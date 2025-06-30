Conaglen now begins the next phase of her training at Base Auckland.

She had always had joining the RNZAF in the back of her mind since leaving high school in Kaitāia.

“It wasn’t till the passing of my Nana that I felt the push to take that next step.

“She had always been a big influence in my life and always wanted me to do things that I enjoyed.

“Her support made me realise that I needed to pursue something meaningful for myself, something that would challenge me and help me grow.”

Conaglen has a Bachelor of Education from the University of Auckland, so deciding to become a learning and development officer was easy.

The role involves helping to ensure New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) military personnel have the right mental tools, knowledge, skills and attitudes to succeed when they are tasked to operations that can be complex, joint, inter-agency, and multi-national.

The highlight of Conaglen’s training was working alongside a solid group of people who got through challenges together, picking up new skills and seeing real progress.

“Knowing we are all in the same boat made tough moments easier and it was clear that no one had to go through it alone,” she said.

“One of the challenges I faced was working with a wide range of personalities. We all come from different backgrounds and that brings different perceptions and ways of doing things.

“It really pushed me to become more adaptable and patient and to focus on communication and teamwork.”

Conaglen hoped to develop leadership skills so she could take on more responsibility during her RNZAF career and contribute where she was most needed.

She said people keen to join should take the time to research roles thoroughly so they could choose a path that fit their strengths and goals.