Pauline (left) and daughter Irene Williams with RDA horses Nemo and Jellybean alongside Chris Jeffen and his homemade penny-farthing.

Hopefully Far North resident Christian "Chris" Steffen has considered extra seat cushioning this weekend as he embarks on a road trip from Kaitaia to Auckland on his self-made penny-farthing bicycle to raise funds for a cause close to his heart.

Steffen, an avid bicycle rider and bugle player, is also a Kaitaia Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) volunteer.

Kaitaia RDA was established in 1979 and offers horse riding and horse interactions to children whose disabilities - be they physical, intellectual, learning or behavioural difficulties - limit their quality of life.

Steffen has been a volunteer horse coach at Kaitaia RDA for around two months, which he joined shortly after moving to New Zealand from Switzerland.

He said in the short time he had been volunteering, he had been blown away by the experience and wanted to help do his bit to give back to the community.

Prior to returning to Aotearoa, the Swiss national has ridden in several bicycle events in Europe and has also ridden from Invercargill to Auckland.

He is now planning to ride his penny-farthing from Kaitaia's Te Ahu Centre and travel over four days to Henderson (Auckland), to raise much-needed funds for the Kaitaia RDA service.

The trip - which starts this Sunday - is estimated to be around 317km, and Steffen is planning to overnight in Kaikohe and Ruakaka along the way.

"I've witnessed first-hand the value this service brings and want to do something to help keep it going," Steffen said.

Chris Steffen will embark on his epic journey to Auckland on Sunday, riding his penny farthing bicycle to raise funds for Riding for the Disabled Kaitaia. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

"I don't mind making a fool or spectacle of myself for a worthy cause.

"So while riding a penny-farthing can be quite challenging, compared to the ongoing challenges some of our children face, the discomfort of riding for a few days doesn't even come close."

One Kaitaia woman (who wished to remain anonymous) said her 7-year-old son had been attending RDA Kaitaia for around two and a half years, which she said had been hugely beneficial.

Her son was diagnosed a few years ago with dystonia, a movement disorder in which muscles contract involuntarily, causing repetitive or twisting movements.

For her boy, it had taken on the form of leg spasms as well as "dancing eyes", which caused low vision.

The mother said her son's school had recommended he attend a Kaitaia RDA session which, to her surprise, he was unexpectedly up for.

"At first, I freaked out and thought it's not a good idea as horses are big and he's scared of kittens, so there's no way this kid is going to get on a horse," the woman said.

"When he got home from school that day though, he was keen as, so I took him along.

"My anxiety was through the roof about how it was going to go, but he just jumped up onto the horse like a bike.

"It was such a shock, but the support people were so fantastic and I couldn't fault them on their work with the kids."

The woman said her son, who used to have large tantrums (which she put down to frustration) was now having fewer outbursts and was far more confident since attending the Kaitaia RDA service.

She said her son had also gone from being very quiet to now talking all the time.

"We even got him a cat to calm him down and for us to see him so calm and happy, it gives us a lot of joy," she said.

"I don't think Kaitaia RDA get enough recognition for the great work they do."

Riding for the Disabled was formally introduced to New Zealand in 1962 by the president of the New Zealand Pony Club Association, Tom Atchison (1909-1999).

The New Zealand Riding for the Disabled Association (NZRDA) was formally established in 1972 and today is made up of more than 50 groups located in every region throughout the country, from Kaitaia in the north to Invercargill in the south.

All RDA groups are incorporated societies and independently financed and managed, with the Kaitaia division hosting around 6-8 ponies at a time which are cared for primarily by volunteers, with one paid staff member.

Kaitaia RDA head horse coach Christine Simmins has been involved with the service for around 25 years and said her affiliation with RDA had started many years ago when her mother was one of the first volunteers at Auckland's Ambury Park RDA.

She said her sister had also attended the service for a short time as an adult rider after suffering a stroke.

Simmins explained it was after her daughter wanted to learn more about horses that she decided to join the Kaitaia division and had never looked back.

"I just got hooked on it, it's so rewarding to be a coach," Simmins said.

"To get the results and see the smiles and positive feedback from parents, it's just indescribable.

"It's the little steps that are huge achievements for some, like one 9-year-old who said his first word while we all just stood back and looked at each other with tears in our eyes.

"We also map out a goal-setting programme for each child which mainly involves games and activities to build fine and gross motor skills, confidence and interaction with other adults."

Currently, Kaitaia RDA holds sessions every Tuesday and Wednesday during school terms one, two and four from 9am to 12 noon.

According to Simmins, Kaitaia RDA is an in-demand service for the community, but could only provide two days per week due to a lack of funding.

The service's main fundraising event, the annual Garden Safari, has been cancelled two years in a row due to Covid-19 and Simmins said she was therefore grateful to Steffen for his efforts to raise funds with his charity ride.

"We really appreciate Christian who has come in as a new volunteer, has seen what we're all about and the benefits riders receive and decided to undertake this massive ride, it's fabulous."

Steffen said he intends to set up a Facebook page in the coming days for people to follow his journey and to also provide a platform to create more awareness about Kaitaia RDA and donate money to the cause.

He said he encouraged people to donate any amount they could and even challenged people to donate a set amount per kilometre travelled.

"Some people think I'm mad, but I'm well prepared and will have packed everything I need."

To donate, send funds to Kaitaia RDA ASB Bank account: 12-3096-0084942-00 and quote as the reference: "Charity Ride", along with your name and email address for a receipt.

All donations over $20 are tax-deductible.

To find out more about RDA, visit: www.rda.org.nz/rda-groups/kaitaia/