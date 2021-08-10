Kaitaia lawyer retires after half a century

Kaitaia lawyer, Russell Manning of Russell Manning and Associates, has retired after 50 years. Anjenette Heffernan (pictured) has taken over the practice, now Heffernan Law Limited. Photo / Supplied

There were many things Russell Manning loved about practicing law, but one thing made it an absolute joy: the people.

Russell is one of Kaitaia's 'old boys' and has served the Far North community, sometimes multiple generations of the same family, for more than 50 years.

As one of the Far North's longest practicing lawyers, Russell has helped clients with everything from conveyancing, to family and property law.

The grandfather of six was born in Kaitaia Hospital on December 15, 1948, and is the descendant of Reverend Joseph Matthews - one of the key people responsible for establishing the Kaitaia we know today.

Russell and his two younger siblings attended Kaitaia Primary School and College and when not in class, could be found wandering the aisles of their parent's music shop, Manning's Music Centre.

Russell recounts marvelling at the range of wonderful musical instruments, radiograms and long-playing records and said the early exposure to music had fostered a lifelong passion for the arts.

One of Russell's many other passions was his love of long-distance running and athletics.

Kaitaia's Harriers Running Club was a big deal back in the day and what ultimately led him to picking up the sport again in his late 30s.

Far North lawyer, Russell Manning, running the Rotorua marathon in 1985. Photo / Supplied

Russell has run several marathons around New Zealand and still holds one of Northland's Top 20 Best Times in long-distance running.

One would think with all that music and athletic talent, Russell would have taken a different career path, but his parents had other ideas.

After rising to prefect and deputy head boy at Kaitaia College, Mr and Mrs Manning said it would be a good idea for Russell to go to Auckland University to study law.

Thankfully law was another field in which he would excel and Russell went on to develop a passion for a broad range of law and the people that would come with it.

"I never really considered myself someone who could work as a barrister, it just wasn't something that appealed to me," Manning said.

"I did court work for a very brief period early in my career, but I much preferred working as a general practitioner of law.

"My first job was with State Advances Corporation (now Housing Corporation) where I worked part-time while I finished my professional units.

"From there I worked for a law office in Auckland and it was at that time I was poached by a Kaitaia law firm."

Jeremy Bradley and Robin Fountain of Kaitaia's Bradley and Fountain law practice recognised Russell's talent and convinced him to come home.

Longstanding Far North lawyer, Russell Manning, has retired after 50 years. Photos / Supplied

After much deliberation, Russell and his new bride Helen made the move to the Far North and have been here ever since.

A few years into his tenure, Russell's career progressing quickly, he was invited to become a partner of the firm, changing it to Bradley, Fountain and Manning.

"It was different to working in Auckland and being in a small town, I knew most people and most people knew me," he said.

"It was a much more relaxed working environment and law practice was quite different to what we have now as you didn't have computers.

"That meant all documents were typed up and everything was signed by hand and was a different way of working, much less stressful."

Between the 1980s and early 2000s, the firm went through a few more name changes with the departure of Bradley and later Fountain, followed by another partner, Judith Hounsell, some years later.

Away from work, Russell had also become a father to two boys, Chris and Tim, and his wife Helen was thriving as a Kaitaia College head of department.

Russell officially took full ownership of the law firm in 2010, where it came to be known as Russell Manning and Associates. Not long after he moved the business to 18 Melba St, Kaitaia, where the practice remains today.

Now at age 72, Russell has finally decided to call it a day and has handed over the reins of his beloved law firm to lawyer Anjenette Heffernan.

He will, however, continue to consult at the practice, much to the delight of his clients, under its new name, Heffernan Law Limited.

While he felt he still had a few years in him, Russell said it was time to spend time with family and to pick up some of his other favourite pastimes, gardening and fishing.

"I've really loved working here, essentially because of the people, and am proud of everything I have done over the years," he said.

"I have worked with some of my clients since the early 1970s, so it's been wonderful.

"I imagine I will continue to work for a few years now, but now I can do it without having the stress of running the entire practice.

"I also look forward to spending more time with my wife and my children and grandchildren."

Fijian-born Heffernan has lived in Kaitaia since 2016 and has a background in human rights and good governance advocacy.

She moved to New Zealand from Fiji in 2008 following a dangerous military coup and said it was exciting to take over from someone who had done so much for their community.

"Russell has built up a successful legal practice over the past 50 years in Kaitaia and has served the community with dedication," Heffernan said.

"This is reflected in his very large and loyal client base and after working with Russell, I really appreciated and respected his immense legal knowledge and expertise, particularly in property law.

"I was aware Russell was looking to retire and it was just perfect to be able to take over his existing practice rather than having to set up something completely new.

"Living in the Far North reminds me of the Pacific (Fiji) where I'm originally from, it's a close-knit community and business and I am looking forward to working with the practice's clients."

A special farewell function was held for Russell last Monday.