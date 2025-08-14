Kaitāia District Court has dismissed the Northerner Motor Inn's appeal on tenancy laws.

The Kaitāia District Court has dismissed an appeal by the owners of the Northerner Motor Inn, reinforcing that the landlords cannot bypass tenancy laws by claiming to provide emergency housing.

Zan Investment Limited and Robert Thomas Reeves appealed against a Tenancy Tribunal order that they were operating a boarding house at the Northerner Motor Inn and were not exempt from complying with the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA).

The owners have since taken their fight to the High Court. They declined to comment, saying the matter was sub judice.

“No comment will be made as it is being appealed through the High Court for determination,” they said.

In September last year, the tribunal ruled that 51 current and former tenancies at the Northerner were boarding house tenancies and not excluded from the RTA, despite the landlords’ claim that they were providing emergency or transitional housing.