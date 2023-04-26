The Kaitaia College SUP team and their coaches, Sean Booth and Belinda Gummer, who all took out a series of medals at this year's NZ SUP National Championships earlier this month.

The Kaitaia College SUP team and their coaches, Sean Booth and Belinda Gummer, who all took out a series of medals at this year's NZ SUP National Championships earlier this month.

Six students and two teachers from the Far North have taken out a series of wins as part of the 2023 NZ SUP National Championships.

The Kaitāia College SUP (stand-up paddleboard) team competed at the national contest at Takapuna Beach on April 14-16, winning medals in several races.

The KC SUP team participated in the challenger series (non-elite) sprints, technical, and distance races (4km and 8km).

Jessica McCarthy (Under-19 women - first place in 8km, sprints, and technical) and Jackson Bainbridge (U16 men - first place in 4km, technical and sprints) each won the overall medals in their respective categories.

Zamara Marshall (U19 women - first place in 4km, second place in sprints, and second place in technical), Jackson-Haze Crallan (U16 men - third place in 4km, technical, and sprints) and Tamzyn Howell (U14 women - second in 4km, sprints, and technical) all placed second overall in their events, and Olivia Hauiti (U16 women - third place in 4km, sprints, and technical) placed third overall in the U16 women.

Kaitāia College teachers and SUP coaches Belinda Gummer and Sean Booth also competed, placing second and third overall in their individual events.

Gummer said all the students competed well, considering many had picked up a paddle only this year.

She said they were so enthused, they were already talking about how to improve for next year’s nationals.

“Seeing the kids achieving and having a few nervous ones beating me in both the technical and sprints made their day,” Gummer said.

“I have found training with the students very motivational and they are amazing humans who have taken it upon themselves to push themselves to the next level, they will accomplish many things as the years go by.

“It was such a blast and watch this space as we are hoping more of our up-and-coming talented students will join us next year.”

Digital technology teacher Gummer said as far as she was aware, this was only the second time a Kaitāia College SUP team had entered the event, the first being pre-pandemic.

Each week more than 20 students train on Monday afternoons at Kaitaia’s Lake Ngātu and sometimes Tokerau Beach for variation.

Gummer said the group was made up of kids interested in learning paddleboarding and was a great sport for all ages because the community was inclusive, supportive and non-judgmental.

Those keen to compete can train up to two mornings a week plus the occasional Thursday evening near the Kerikeri Stone Store.

“This is the first year we have actively trained over the summer holidays to prepare for the nationals, but I believe Sean Booth has been teaching kids and staff to SUP at KC for quite a few years now,” Gummer said.

“You have to have an interest in getting out on the water multiple times a week, plus have balance and perseverance. You also need to be able to swim.”

Prior to the nationals, a team of 10 competed at the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) Stand-up Paddleboard Regional Championships event in Kerikeri earlier this month.

Six of the 10 students went on to place at that event, gaining them a place at last week’s national competition in Auckland.

Jess McCarthy (U19 girls) and Jackson Bainbridge (U16 boys) each won gold at that event, with Noah Mcbirney (U16 boys) and Tamzyn Howell (U14 girls) winning silver.

The team also placed first in the relay race.

The first-ever Northland regional schools Stand-up Paddleboard Championships took place at the Waitangi Inlet on the first Saturday of the 2019 Easter school holiday.

Gummer said the team was excited to compete at the upcoming Far North SUP Triple Crown three-day paddleboard race event at the Bay of Islands.

The event will be held over three days at three locations for the King’s Birthday Weekend in June.