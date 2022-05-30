Kaitaia College principal Louise Anaru-Tangira with New Zealand Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo/ Focal Point

The investiture of one of Kaitaia's star educators finally went ahead last week following months of delays due to Covid-19.

Kaitaia College principal Louise Ānaru-Tangira was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to education for the past 21 years and attended her investiture at Government House in Wellington last Tuesday (May 24).

Ānaru-Tangira said the event was a privilege and humbling experience, but in typical fashion, did not make a big deal of the occasion, instead focussing on the community she served.

The Kaitaia College principal returned home to the Far North two years ago to take up the role after years of working away.

Her most recent role prior to coming back to Te Hiku was as Flaxmere College principal from 2010 to 2019.

There she led the school from a point of low student achievement and attendance to high achievement rates recognised with the Supreme Award at the 2018 Prime Minister's Education Excellence Awards.

One of the other major achievements for Ānaru-Tangira was her focus on accelerating Māori student progress by working with their whānau and community, drawing input from a student leaders' group for improvements to the school, and hiring Māori and Pacific staff to connect with students.

Of her decision to come home, Ānaru-Tangira said it was a sense of needing to return to her roots and a desire to serve the communities of Muriwhenua and Kaitaia.

"My goal is to work together to make a positive difference to our community and to create a learning environment where every child thrives," Ānaru-Tangira said.

"We must do that through culturally responsive pedagogy, restorative practices and collaboration with students, staff and whānau to bring about transformational change.

"This includes having a strong sense of well-being, being secure in their identity and culture and having the knowledge, skills and qualifications to achieve their very highest aspirations."

At Flaxmere College, Ānaru-Tangira initiated a Teen-Parent Unit and attached an early childhood centre at the school and ensured all staff received professional development in Te Kotahitanga, a culturally responsive collective action learning strategy.

She was also a key member of the Hawke's Bay Postvention Suicide Group and supported students and other schools in response to student suicides/attempted suicide.

Finally, she set up and was the lead principal of her local Community of Learning Te Waka Mārama Kāhui Ako, which now includes nine schools and seven early childhood centres.

Kaitaia College Social Sciences HoLa (Head of Learning Area) Tashia Glenningden explained she had only been with the school since January, but that Ānaru-Tangira's reputation had been a major reason for taking up the opportunity.

She said she was very proud of her principal for receiving the honour and believed it was an amazing testament to her hard work and dedication over the years.

"I have only just arrived at Kaitaia College but I can see that she has brought a lot of knowledge and she was a huge drawcard for me to come to Kaitaia College," Glenningden said.

"I had heard a lot of positive things about Louise and what she had done and achieved at Flaxmere College and that excited me to join the team here at Kaitaia College.

"Working under a principal who is passionate for change and not afraid to raise the bar of expectation to see results for her students, staff and the community is exciting.

"I want to congratulate her for her years of service to education - so many other principals in her position would be yelling it from the rooftops, but she just carries on quietly doing her mahi (work)."

Dr Opeloge Ah Sam, Kaitaia College Year 10 Dean / Manukura, Music & Arts teacher and

PPTA Pasifika representative, said Anaru-Tangira's achievement should serve as an inspiration to all.

He said he also hoped it would give the school and community confidence they had a leader with a track record of success.

"Louise brings a vision for the school that engages with not only all our values but with the school whānau to hopefully support our students to succeed or to make the changes required to succeed in whatever pathway they choose," Ah Sam said.

"She has given me the confidence to use my own professional skills and trusts what I bring to the team.

"I think from a team perspective, that can only help us to grow into our roles or learn new skills within our context as educators."