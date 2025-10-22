The council said the clean-up was already scheduled for November and that the resident was not properly updated, a mistake the council now apologised for.

Billington said the resident was notified via text that follow-up work would be completed within 60 days.

“That was inaccurate. The council’s usual practice is to notify people who lodge an RFS that the work will be scheduled in the next 60 days to be completed at a later date, based on the contractor’s availability.”

Following the initial RFS, the contractor received four additional RFS related to the same tree debris. Each of these requests was reviewed, updated and closed based on the response to the original RFS.

He said council contractors should contact people who lodge an RFS to update them on progress.

“Regrettably that did not occur in this case. The remaining tree stumps and debris at the site are scheduled for removal in November. This clean-up was scheduled prior to the resident’s social media post. However, the council acknowledges that the resident was not updated appropriately about the tree debris, actions taken and the plan for further works.”

A tree that fell during the ex-tropical Cyclone Tam storm in April damaged a family's sleepout in Kāeo.

He added that Top Energy has also been notified about works required for trees in the area – as the resident has requested that additional trees be assessed – and wherever possible all tree work would be undertaken at the same time.

“The council apologises for any inconvenience caused to the resident regarding this incident.”

Ryan said she was disappointed by the inaction and they repaired the damage caused by the tree that destroyed her sleepout.

“It absolutely demolished it. It fell right on the bed, fortunately no one was there at the time,” she said.

She said they pulled most of the sleepout structure down after the incident and made repairs to what was left.

“Council never came to clean up the tree, it’s still down the bank towards [our property] and it’s just handling it there. If we get a lot of rain it will eventually give way and slide down through our fence.”

Ryan added that on the road, where another portion of the tree was, the council erected cones around the affected area.

“I have been trying to get the council to clear it and give clarity on whose responsibility it is, but they haven’t come to the party. They never got back to us whatsoever and that has been really frustrating.

“We went to the council building the day after it happened and they said someone would be in touch. The last time I rang I told them I had had enough and if I didn’t get a response I would post it on social media.”

Ryan said that after making posts on various Facebook pages, she received a response.

“I got a call to say that it was scheduled to be done in November … I am really disappointed that it had to come to that.”

Ryan added she was cautiously optimistic about the upcoming works and would “believe it when she sees it”.

Her neighbour, Gary Whitehead, said he has previously complained about the trees and at the time was told they were not a danger and were being monitored.

“One in particular leans towards my house and if it falls it will destroy my home.

“It was only a matter of time till one of the trees fell and did some serious damage, luckily no one was hurt this time.”