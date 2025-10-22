Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Kāeo resident’s 6‑month wait for Far North council action prompts RFS review

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

The Far North council is pledging an overhaul of the requests for service system after a delay in taking action over debris from a tree toppled by Cyclone Tam.

The Far North council is pledging an overhaul of the requests for service system after a delay in taking action over debris from a tree toppled by Cyclone Tam.

The Far North District Council said it will review how it responds to requests for service after a Kāeo resident spent over six months trying to get action on a fallen tree.

Janice Ryan sent several requests for service (RFS), visited a council office and even emailed the mayor in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save