Hotel California The Eagles Experience Touring New Zealand, October-December. Photo / Supplied

The timeless tunes of the Eagles are set for a revival on stages across New Zealand when tribute concert Hotel California The Eagles Experience tours, performs October through December this year.

The long-established show, which was on hiatus for the past few years, has been recently recast, redesigned and reinvigorated to return to stages again in 2021, just as "retro" music is making a resurgence worldwide.

"We've all been saturated by digital music and media during the pandemic, and there is definitely a thirst for the realness and familiarity of older classic music now," says producer Johnny Van Grinsven.

The impressive new international cast, which includes multi-talented young musicians from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, was carefully selected by Van Grinsven who aimed to "do proper justice to that incredible musicianship and the perfect harmonies that made the Eagles so iconic".

Focusing on the music of the Eagles' 1976 album Hotel California, plus their other biggest hits from the 70s and 80s, fans will be treated to live performances of Desperado, Take It Easy, Tequila Sunrise, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, Heartache Tonight, New Kid in Town, Witchy Woman, Lyin' Eyes, Take It to the Limit and more.

The tour will stop at 24 theatres across the country, starting in Wairarapa on October 10.

Tickets are available now from the venue box offices, or more information can be found at facebook.com/eaglesexperience.

Event date, time and venue locations:

Wednesday, December 8 at 8pm: Whangarei Forum North, Eventfinda

Thursday, December 9 at 7pm: Whangarei Forum North, Eventfinda

Friday, December 10 at 8pm: Kerikeri Turner Centre, iTicket