Homeschool students spread Christmas cheer at Pak'nSave

'A group of home-school students brought Christmas joy to PaknSave customers throughout December with their busking. Photo/ Supplied

A group of homeschool students helped spread Christmas cheer throughout the month of December with their sweet tunes at Kaitaia's Pak'nSave as part of the lead up to the festive season.

Led by Whakaaro Tahi Trust music teacher Jane Hillier on the violin, the musicians included a second violinist, a cellist, three keyboardists and three guitarists.

All members chimed in with singing, harmonies and even a few verses in A Capella.

O Holy Night, Jingle Bell Rock and When a Child is Born were just a few of the carols that made their way onto the setlist, as well as crowd favourites Jingle Bells and Silent Night.

Solo pieces were also heard including 'Memory' from the Cats musical (played on the violin), Despacito (on the keyboard) and the national anthem.

The joy from shoppers was also evident, with the buskers raising more than $200 in just over an hour.

"I was really impressed with the performance standard of these young musicians," said local Antonia Anderson.

"They clearly have been working hard and it's nice to see they can get something back whilst sharing their talents."

Hillier said the group was grateful to Pak'nSave owner Stacy Rolton and her staff for welcoming the group so kindly each week.

"We're really grateful that we can come here and do this," Hillier said.

"Big thanks to Stacey, staff and to the wonderful customers for their generous koha."

If you are interested in your child learning a musical instrument in the new year, contact Sharyn van Heerden at the Whakaaro Tahi Community Trust at: awitione@gmail.com.