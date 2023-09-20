Venus Cherrington, who recently received a Queen's Service Medal, was praised for her altruism by Far North communities gathered at Waimamaku. Her husband Hiku also received a QSM in 2009.

Venus Cherrington, who recently received a Queen's Service Medal, was praised for her altruism by Far North communities gathered at Waimamaku. Her husband Hiku also received a QSM in 2009.

“Nurse of the North”, “pillar of strength” and “our own Florence Nightingale” are a handful of the metaphors recently used to describe Venus Cherrington.

Following five decades of service to the Far North, the altruistic nurse and volunteer who was also the sole female in Northland to receive a Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) this year was celebrated.

Cherrington’s profound impact on countless lives was made clear, as appreciation for her overflowed from more than 200 people gathered at the Hokianga’s Waimamaku Hall.

Members of local communities took the opportunity to share stories and thank Cherrington, while kaumatua, kuia, whānau, friends, Hauora Hokianga Health colleagues and other prominent Far North figures joined the heartfelt celebration in person, via video messages and by contributing to a digital memory book (which remains open for additions).

One contributor wrote “we need more people like you, Venus”.

“People who look past people’s whakapapa, colour of their skin, political orientation. And ultimately want what’s best for others. True altruism.”

Another said they were “in awe” of how often the “great role model, mentor and taonga” had managed to achieve the impossible.

Cherrington (Ngāti Wharara, Ngāti Korokoro), widely known at Kor, said she was “overwhelmed” by the memorable day and all that went into its careful preparation.

“I really want to say thank you to each one of you who helped in some way to make me one of the happiest people in Waimamaku.”

“My basket of happiness is overflowing.”

More than 200 people filled the Hokianga's Waimamaku Hall with gratitude for the immense impact of nurse Venus Cherrington, QSM.

Organisers described the event as “auspicious” and “remarkable”, with enormous donations of food and a concerted effort by many to organise decorations including floral arrangements, tech equipment to facilitate music and presentations, and tents filled with tables and chairs.

A pōwhiri was held - with karanga called for Lila ‘Aunty Bubby’ Dunn, and support from Ramai Ngakuru and Pareteaniani Hohaia - and featured Te Whakamaharatanga Marae taumata, opening karakia offered by John Klaracich, closing karakia by Peter Naera and the day emceed by Les King.

Video messages came in from Far North Kahika Moko Tepania and Ngaire Tihema in Papua New Guinea, the latter of whom organisers said was “very proactive alongside Venus in helping build and encouraging our community to become self-sufficient in caring for ourselves.”

Judge Andrew Spencer, who presented a gift on behalf of the community, bestowed it and commented “bishops wear sashes, QSM’s wear scarves”.

Earlier this month, Cherrington and her family attended the Investiture Ceremony at Government House in Auckland where she was awarded a QSM in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list for service to health and the community.

Cherrington has previously said there is an entire team and community behind her who deserve credit for the honour as well.

But it’s largely thanks to Cherrington that many in the tiny and remote community of Waimamaku are now adept in or learning lifesaving CPR and first aid skills.

As there are no after hours services available at the Rawene Hospital (located 30km away), Cherrington offers her time to people in her area to call her in an emergency or to provide extra support until emergency services arrive. And her home is always open to those who need help.

Cherrington said she loves what she does and feels it’s important to have the community trained up in case of emergencies.

Her husband Hiku Cherrington, who received a QSM in 2009, said they “complement each other to help others.”

The Queen’s Service Order and its accompanying medal, the Queen’s Service Medal, is still named after the late Queen Elizabeth II this year, but will change name to the King’s Service Order and King’s Service Medal to acknowledge the new monarch. The first honours using the new titles are likely to be part of the King’s Birthday Honours List 2024.



