Greens, Te Pāti Māori make candidate announcements at Waitangi

L-R: Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, Dame Naida Glavish, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer at the media stand up at Waitangi announcing Kapa-Kingi as their candidate for Te Tai Tokerau.

Two parties took the Waitangi weekend commemorations as an opportunity to present their candidates to contest the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in this year’s general election.

The Green Party announced “Daughter of the North” Hūhana Lyndon was its candidate for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate, while Te Pāti Māori announced “Mama with the mana of the North” Mariameno Kapa-Kingi as their candidate.

Lyndon (Ngātiwai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Te Waiariki, Ngāpuhi) is the Raukura CEO of Ngātiwai Trust Board and is a “kanohi ki te” – a “seen face” across many issues for the North.

“I am actively connected to kaupapa [projects] across the rohe [region] and have a deep understanding of some of the very real issues that our hapū and iwi face,” Lyndon said.

“It’s important we have strong advocates to push the Government to set a future direction that recognises the centrality of Te Tiriti o Waitangi [and which] focuses on our taiao and the wellbeing of our people.

“Tai Tokerau is my home. I am committed to our rohe and, in standing, I seek to be a strong, connected and accountable voice for Te Tai Tokerau if elected.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the party was excited to be at Waitangi to announce Lyndon as their candidate for Te Tai Tokerau.

She said Lyndon’s acceptance of the opportunity demonstrated the party’s ongoing commitment to upholding the articles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in Māori communities around the country.

“Te Tai Tokerau whānau, hapū and iwi need strong representation in central government. Who better than someone hapū and iwi acknowledge as a leader?” Davidson said.

“Hūhana brings an immense wealth of knowledge of the north and we look forward to supporting her campaign.”

MP Kelvin Davis has held the Te Tai Tokerau seat for Labour for the past three general elections.

In the 2020 general election, Labour’s deputy leader received 11,594 votes, 6601 more than his closest rival, Te Pāti Māori’s Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, who gained 4993 votes.

The Green Party did not stand a candidate in Te Tai Tokerau in 2020, but still gained 2044 party votes.

The announcement of iwi leader Kapa-Kingi (Te Aupōuri and Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) as Te Pāti Maori’s candidate took place as part of the pōwhiri for MPs at Te Whare Rūnanga o Waitangi on Sunday.

Kapa-Kingi said it was important to confirm her announcement on her home whenua (land).

“Making the announcement in the presence of my own in Te Tai Tokerau, of those who have shaped who I am, also at a time and place where tino rangatiratanga, Te Whakaputanga, and Te Tiriti are front and centre, just made Māori sense to me,” Kapa-Kingi said.

“I’m absolutely ready to continue the fight for what is rightfully ours, so our tamariki and our mokopuna can be absolutely free to thrive within their true selves.”

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Kapa-Kingi had dedicated her life to the health and wellbeing of Māori and was only fitting she announce at the very place her tūpuna dreamed and fought for tino rangatiratanga and mana Māori motuhake.

“Mariameno has committed decades of her life to the health and wellbeing of whānau Māori in Te Tai Tokerau in the field of social services, having held several leadership positions within iwi and other Māori organisations,” Tamihere said.

“The growing force of Te Pāti Māori is only going to grow with Mariameno rejoining the ranks.”

He said she was also not one to waver and wholly embodied the kaupapa of Te Pāti Māori – driving relentlessly for what was best for Māori, “and nothing less”.

“Mariameno also clearly has the support of her whānau and respective communities across Te Tai Tokerau, who are all at her back as she poises to take over the Tai Tokerau seat,” Tamihere said.

“This shows she does not give up easily, and with some campaign experience now under the belt, I’m excited to see the momentum she and Te Pāti Māori can gain in the lead-up to October.”

Despite not winning in the last election, Kapa-Kingi believed this year there was an appetite for something different.

“I believe our people deserve better and are ready for change. The time is now for us to reclaim our role as rangatira of ourselves first and foremost, within our own kāinga, and upon our own whenua,” she said.

“For whānau, tamariki, and mokopuna to come first. Bring on the election and an unashamedly Māori future.”

This year’s general election will be held on October 14.



