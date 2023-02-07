Governor General welcomed, late Queen and Ngāpuhi ‘Queen’ honoured at Waitangi

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro walks alongside the Harawira whānau in a combined ceremony to mark the loss of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Titewhai Harawira and Kiro's official return to the Treaty Grounds since becoming the first wāhine Māori Governor General of New Zealand last year.

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro walks alongside the Harawira whānau in a combined ceremony to mark the loss of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Titewhai Harawira and Kiro's official return to the Treaty Grounds since becoming the first wāhine Māori Governor General of New Zealand last year.

An emotional ceremony honouring the late Queen of England and a Ngāpuhi “Queen” was combined with the formal welcome of the first female Māori Governor General’s return to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Friday.

The hau kainga (local people) led a rousing karanga (welcome call) as Dame Cindy Kiro - with a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II - was brought on to the Upper Treaty Grounds by Dame Naida Glavish and Kuia (elder) Rānui Ngārimu ahead of the weekend’s Waitangi celebrations.

Whangārei-born Kiro, of Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi nui tonu descent, became the first wāhine (female) Māori New Zealand Governor-General last year.

On her way on to Te Whare Runanga marae, Kiro walked alongside the whānau of the late Titewhai Harawira, who also carried a photo of their beloved kuia who passed just over a week before the Waitangi commemorations.

Titewhai - or Ti, as she was commonly known - was a familiar face at Waitangi Day who frequently accompanied Prime Ministers on to the local marae.

Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), Right Reverend Te Kitohi Pikaahu, began and ended the ceremony with karakia (prayers), with Youth Justice and Ngāpuhi rangatira Isaiah Apiata holding the whaikōrero (formal speech).

Dame Cindy Kiro with Dame Naida Glavish and the Harawira wāhine at Te Whare Runanga Marae.

“The esteemed Governer General ... the warmth of your people embrace and welcome you,” Apiata said.

“The final words of Kingi Taurua ... the women of the North will be the ones who organise the North.

“I stand here as a descendent of Ngāpuhi and acknowledge you.”

Kiro explained how she, like others present, had whakapapa (ancestral ties) to rangatira (leaders) who gathered at Waitangi 183 years ago to consider what Te Tiriti o Waitangi might mean for them.

She acknowledged Sir Apiranga Ngata who established Te Whare Runanga marae and highlighted his vision of kotahitanga (oneness).

“Sir Apirana saw the whare as embodying the mana and distinct identities of all iwi Māori of Aotearoa – and at the same time, celebrate the strength of purpose to be had through kotahitanga,” Dame Cindy said.

“It’s a kaupapa (principle) that requires respect for different histories and traditions, looks for common ground, shares expertise and experience, and harnesses collective energy in the pursuit of common good.

“My sincere hope is that we can be guided by this thinking in 2023.”

Kiro also paid her respects to the late Titewhai and her whānau, acknowledging the role she had played at Waitangi and the legacy she would leave behind.

New Zealand Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said he’d known the Harawira whānau for a long time and hoped her values would live on through her tamariki (children), mokopuna (grandchildren) and whānau in the wider context of Aotearoa.

New Zealand Race Relations commissioner Meng Foon paid tribute to the late Titewhai Harawira, whom he said he'd known for a long time.

“I’ve seen the whakaeke (going on to) Te Tii Marae and here at Te Whare Runanga and Titewhai has always been there, supporting the dignitaries, Prime Ministers and Governer Generals, leading them on to the marae,” Foon said.

“I want to respect her tenaciousness in the values she had carried from her ancestors to the present day.”























