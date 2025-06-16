Thousands of Northland homes qualify for insulation under a Government scheme. Photo/ 123RF

Thousands of Northland households, including over 1200 in Kaitaia alone, could be in line for major insulation discounts through a Government-backed scheme aimed at making homes warmer, healthier, and cheaper to heat.

The Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, administered by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) covers 80-90% of the cost of approved insulation for owner-occupied homes built before 2008 in lower-income areas.

EECA estimated 13,777 homes across Northland could be eligible for subsidised insulation, based on Census data. Of these, about 1285 were in Kaitāia and 1189 were in Kaikohe. Dargaville also had a high proportion of eligible homes, estimated at 721.

Warmer Kiwi Homes manager Henry Nepia said now was the best time to book a free, no-obligation assessment with an approved installer.

“An insulated home is a warmer, drier and healthier home. Almost 22,400 retrofits across Northland have been completed by Warmer Kiwi Homes since 2009, and we want more families to benefit from this programme.”